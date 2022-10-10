Former Upper Sioux Community police chief to serve two years' probation for reckless discharge of weapon

Oct. 10—GRANITE FALLS

— A former Upper Sioux Community Police chief was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for firing his service weapon into a door inside his home during an apparent domestic incident in Clarkfield.

Christopher Allen Lee, 53, of Clarkfield, was sentenced Oct. 5 in Yellow Medicine County District Court on one felony count of reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon.

Conditions of Lee's probation ordered by Judge Laurence Stratton include not using or possessing firearms, not using or possessing alcohol or nonprescribed substances and completing a chemical use assessment.

According to the plea agreement, Lee agreed to a sentence of two years of supervised probation and a stay of imposition with no further jail time. Under a stay of imposition, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Lee was subject to the automatic revocation of his peace officer license for a felony conviction under rules of the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. Erik Misselt, POST Board executive director, signed the revocation the same day Lee was sentenced. Misselt previously told the West Central Tribune that the rules make no exception for a stay of imposition.

Lee had pleaded guilty in August. Per the plea agreement, three other charges were dismissed: a second felony count of reckless discharge of a weapon; felony second-degree assault, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident on April 15, 2022. Lee was serving as chief of police for the Upper Sioux Community at the time but was relieved of his duties following his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who was Lee's roommate was lying down in a bedroom and had locked the door, angering Lee.

The roommate said he pushed against the door to prevent Lee's entry "when all of a sudden, he heard a loud BOOM, and part of the door went flying off."

Lee had allegedly fired through the door, according to the roommate, who also told an officer responding to the scene in Clarkfield that Lee kicked through the door and they exchanged words.

The roommate said he then ran to the basement, where he hid. He had white residue over his clothing but was not injured.

The officer found a spent casing from a .40-caliber bullet outside the damaged door.

Lee's service weapon, a Glock .40-caliber, was found on his dresser in his bedroom. It showed signs of having been fired and there were 14 bullets in its magazine, which holds 15 bullets, according to the complaint.

A Yellow Medicine County sheriff's deputy responding to the scene found Lee in a camper outside of the residence and took him into custody. The deputy reported that the suspect said he was sorry. Lee appeared highly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint.