Former Urban League President Ben Richmond dies

Under the leadership of Ben Richmond, the Urban League has long been dedicated to promoting job training and education, primarily for Louisville’s poorer citizens.

When the city of Louisville in 2007 presented Urban League President Ben Richmond with its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award — given annually to the local person who bests exemplifies the values of the slain civil rights leader — Mayor Jerry Abramson said: "Dr. King had a dream, and Ben Richmond helps bring that dream to reality every day in Louisville."

During Richmond’s decades of leadership, Abramson said, “countless lives have been improved through Ben's tireless efforts in workforce development, housing and youth programs, and through forging partnerships with the business community."

Richmond died Tuesday. He was 80.

Richmond retired as president of the Louisville Urban League in 1987 after 28 years leading the social service and educational organization.

He was remembered as a cornerstone of local social activism and as an advocate for economic equality.

"He was a thinker, a planner and a builder of capacity - human capacity," said state Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville. "There is no way to quantify the lives that he and the staff he directed, positively impacted. But most of all he was my friend - our friend. His works and memory will live on."

Raoul Cunningham, voting rights advocate and longtime president of the NAACP’s local chapter, said Richmond was always more comfortable in the boardroom than with a bullhorn.

“He was very quiet, but he was very effective,” Cunningham said.

March 3, 2000 -- Urban League's Ben Richmond, left, ponders a question during a press conference by minority leaders about the recent police awards ceremony. In the middle is Rev. Louis Coleman, at right is Rev. George Moore of Quinn Chapel, AME Church.

His most lasting accomplishment may have been the creation of REBOUND Inc., which builds affordable housing in Russell, Portland, Newburgh and other neighborhoods. The nonprofit — an acronym for Rebuilding Our Urban Neighborhood Dwellings, was founded in 1993 to boost home ownership and help revitalize the West End. It was a cooperative effort of the Louisville Urban League, the city and Main Street Realty, the private real estate firm of the late David A. Jones.

On Richmond’s watch, the Louisville Urban League built a new headquarters at 1535 W. Broadway. The Urban League has also expanded counseling services for entrepreneurs and job seekers and prospective new homeowners.

Richmond grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, in the maelstrom of the civil rights movement, though his dream as a child was to become a musician, even an opera singer.

He sang in the Methodist church pastored by his father and studied music at, and graduated from, Tougaloo College in Jackson.

Richmond, who earned a second music degree, saw his childhood dreams come true when, for seven years, he toured Europe as a concert and opera singer, according to a 1988 story in The Courier Journal.

Later he went north to Madison, Wisconsin, where he began working at the Urban League in 1979.

After running an Urban League office in Battle Creek, Michigan, for three years, he came to Louisville in 1987 as heir apparent to legendary Urban League leader Arthur Walters, who ran the local chapter from 1970 to 1987. Richmond beat out 119 other applicants for the top job, The Courier Journal reported.

Contrasting Walters with fiery civil rights protester the Rev. Louis Coleman, who died in 2008, Richmond told the newspaper that Walters‘ goal was “getting into the boardrooms and places of influence, and talking about solutions."

Richmond occasionally criticized Louisville police, though, including in 2000, when the department gave an award for valor to two officers who shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager the officers said they feared was about to run them over in a stolen SUV. (A special prosecutor later found the officers had a legitimate fear for their lives because the vehicle, which had been stuck in an alley, became unstuck.)

Richmond lived in a house on Northwestern Parkway and attended Broadway Temple AME Zion Church.

He also sang as guest bass soloist in the Missionary Baptist Church’s annual Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah.

Attorney Aubrey Williams, who ran the local NAACP chapter when Richmond came to Louisville, said Richmond studied Louisville carefully so he could make the league the best it could be.

"He was a gentleman's gentleman and determined to continue that Urban League's partnership with the white community," which was important for fundraising and the continued success, Williams said.

Though other leaders were more militant, Williams said he never heard an ill word spoken about Richmond, "which is amazing."

When he learned the first 27 homes built by REBOUND went to Blacks, Richmond was disappointed that no whites benefited because he wanted to help poor people of all races, Williams said.

"He did his job well and led a life well lived," Williams said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Louisville Urban League President Ben Richmond dies