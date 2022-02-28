  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A former US ambassador to Russia says Putin is becoming 'increasingly unhinged' and 'disconnected from reality'

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Michael McFaul
    American academic and diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't listen to his aides," says Michael McFaul, a former US Ambassador to Russia.Alexey Nikolsky/Getty Images

  • Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, says Putin is becoming "increasingly unhinged."

  • "He's out at his compound, doesn't come into town very much, and under Covid, he's been more isolated," he said.

  • McFaul added in a tweet that Putin might be disconnected from reality after decades in power.

A former US ambassador to Russia said Sunday that, after decades in power and intense isolation from COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming "increasingly unhinged."

Michael McFaul, an Obama-era ambassador to Russia, made the observation during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."

When asked if Putin was a "rational actor," McFaul said: "To get kicked out of SWIFT as it happened to Russia yesterday, and then to have the president of Russia get in front of his generals and say 'We need to prepare for nuclear war.' That doesn't sound very rational to me."

On Saturday, Western nations announced that some Russian banks would be removed from SWIFT, a global financial messaging system.

McFaul, who said he first met Putin in 1991, expressed concern that the Russian leader has believed his own propaganda "for decades."

"Remember, this guy's been in power for 22 years. He doesn't listen to his aides. Even when I was ambassador eight years ago, he was very dismissive of anybody around him. He's out at his compound, doesn't come into town very much, and, under Covid, he's been more isolated," McFaul said.

"I sat in the room with him for five years when I worked in the Obama administration. I speak Russian. I listened to him, and I know what he says — he's increasingly unhinged in the way that he talks about the regime," McFaul added.

The former ambassador also highlighted Putin's claims that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky — a Jewish man — is a neo-Nazi and a drug addict. "That doesn't sound like somebody who's going to sit down and negotiate a peaceful outcome," said McFaul, referring to Putin.

In a separate tweet on Monday, McFaul reiterated why he thought dictators like Putin couldn't be reasoned with.

"When dictators rule for decades, they (1) stop listening to advisors, (2) become disconnected from reality, (3) spend a lot of time alone, and (4) overreach. This is exactly what has happened to Putin," McFaul wrote.

Early on Thursday morning, Putin announced a surprise military assault on Ukraine, claiming that he wanted to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the country.

Insider's live blog of the invasion is covering developments as they happen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • As tensions simmer, China demands US action to improve ties

    China's top diplomat called on the U.S. Monday to take steps to improve ties, as tensions simmer over Taiwan, trade and other issues. Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks Monday were delivered virtually to a forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique signed during the icebreaking 1972 visit to China by President Richard Nixon.

  • Russia hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. The central bank, which says it targets inflation at 4% and will do all necessary to ensure financial stability, said the rate increase will bring deposit rates to levels "needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks".

  • Ukrainian sailor reportedly tries to sink Russian oligarch’s yacht: ‘I would do it again’

    The luxury yacht, the 155-foot-long Lady Anastasia, with an estimated value of nearly $8 million, reportedly belongs to Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russian arms company Rosoboronexport.

  • Russian soldiers offered Bitcoin in exchange for white flag

    Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukraine will receive 5 million rubles worth of crypto or cash, according to Masha Efrosinina, local TV host and honorary ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine. Fast facts See related article: Ukraine’s crypto demand soars; Russian sanctions tighten Efrosinina said in an Instagram post that surrendering soldiers of […]

  • Angus Cloud From "Euphoria" Revealed That He Accidentally Ate Megan Thee Stallion's Sandwich And Had To Apologize To Her

    "I would just walk around hungry and I see some snacks and stuff."View Entire Post ›

  • Bill Clinton would visit Nelson Mandela's home and ask to eat the exact same meals as him, says Sanctuary Mandela hotel manager

    Dimitri Maritz, the manager of Sanctuary Mandela, a luxury hotel built from Nelson Mandela's former home, said Bill Clinton visited regularly.

  • Biden claims COVID-19 keeps Americans from seeing 'things have gotten so much better for them'

    President Joe Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic has made it psychologically difficult for Americans to feel happy despite their improving economic circumstances under his administration.

  • Trump ignores Farage – and risks midterm elections farrago – with insistence on big lie

    His British friend tried to help but the former president did not want to forget his voter fraud obsession and focus on the future. CPAC loved it but Republicans hoping to take Congress know they are courting disaster Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images The sagest advice given to Donald Trump all week came from a man who is neither a Republican nor an American. Nigel Farage, the British politician, b

  • Russian citizens, growing frustrated with Putin, are taking to the streets

    Many Russians critical of President Vladimir Putin have become more vocal in their opposition, with some calling for him to step down.

  • World's largest cargo aircraft was destroyed during a Russian attack on an airfield, Ukrainian minister says

    Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.

  • Vladimir Putin stripped of honorary presidency by International Judo Federation

    Putin has a blackbelt in judo and co-authored a 2004 book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice."

  • Trump wins CPAC conservative meeting's 2024 presidential straw poll

    ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) -Some 59% of attendees at the CPAC conservative conference in Florida want former Republican President Donald Trump to be the party's 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday. Underscoring the unparalleled sway Trump enjoys over the Republican base, his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnered 28% of votes at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Orlando. CPAC tends to draw from the more conservative wing of the Republican Party, and its polls are not necessarily a reliable predictor of the eventual nominee.

  • Live updates: US official: Belarus may join Ukraine invasion

    A senior U.S. intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week. Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict. The American official has direct knowledge of current U.S. intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus’ leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days.

  • Laverne Cox awkwardly brought up Jada Pinkett Smith's extramarital 'entanglement' in front of Will Smith during a red-carpet interview

    Laverne Cox brought up Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with August Alsina, which she called an "entanglement" on "Red Table Talk."

  • Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

    President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

  • 'Succession' star makes powerful statement in support of Ukraine during SAG Awards speech

    On Sunday, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best acting performances of the year.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Michael Keaton Dedicates Dopesick SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died from Drug Addiction

    "I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts," the Dopesick actor said

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.