Former US cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs says officials are still tracking 'scope' of the SolarWinds hack

Inyoung Choi
Chris Krebs
Christopher C. Krebs, former director of the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said on Sunday the massive SolarWinds cybersecurity attack appears to be linked to Russia.

  • "Everything I've heard, whether it's from private sector cybersecurity threat and intelligence experts, things I have heard out of Congress – it's Russia," Krebs said on CNN's "State of The Union" Sunday.

  • Krebs warned that the scale of the cybersecurity breach was "probably more broad" than the hacking of SolarWinds, but said he would "be very careful about escalating" when asked if the US should retaliate.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the massive SolarWinds cybersecurity attack appears to be linked to Russia, but the US should be cautious in its response. 

Cybersecurity researchers said last week that from as early as March, hackers compromised software company SolarWinds' system to spy on its clients, Business Insider's Aaron Holmes previously reported. The company's customers include key government agencies such as the White House, the Pentagon, and the US Treasury Department.

"Everything I've heard, whether it's from private sector cybersecurity threat and intelligence experts, things I have heard out of Congress - it's Russia," Krebs said on CNN's "State of The Union" on Sunday. "They're exceptionally good at this."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," and as The Washington Post reported, others familiar with the matter have attributed the cybersecurity attacks to Russia as well. However, President Donald Trump on Saturday contradicted these statements and in a series of tweets, suggesting "the possibility that it may be China," Business Insider's John Dorman reported.

Krebs said the US is "just getting our arms around the scope of this cyber-compromise," and the scale of this breach is "probably more broad" than SolarWinds.

He also doubled down that the culprit behind the attacks was Russia, adding: "the Russian intelligence service, the SVR, they're really the best of the best out there."

However, when pressed by host Jake Tapper about whether the US should retaliate against Russia, Krebs cautioned he would "be very careful about escalating this."

"I think there needs to be a conversation globally, internationally across like-minded countries about what is acceptable," he added.

Krebs was fired from his role as the head of CISA last month not long after he publicly pushed back against Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in the election, Business Insider's Sonam Sheth reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • Trump promises 'wild' protests in Washington DC on the day the Electoral College will finalize election results

    President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his followers to rally in Washington two weeks before Inauguration Day.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – was expected to pass without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like there is for the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine rollout, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine efficacy will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The pros and cons of breaking up Facebook

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • Overdose deaths surpass COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco

    A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a high number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen so far.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Keep up the good work, Putin tells spy agency staff

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the foreign intelligence service was exceptionally important for protecting the country, in comments made soon after it was accused by some of being behind a major hack on U.S. government departments. Speaking at an event commemorating 100 years since the founding of the SVR foreign intelligence service, Putin said the agency and other security services were a crucial guarantee of Russia's "sovereign, democratic, independent development." Some international cyber researchers have suggested that Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service may have been behind an unprecedented attack on U.S. government computer systems first reported by Reuters last week.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Mexican president says army to run Maya train

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday the army will run the Maya train project and several airports, and use any profits to finance military pensions. The army is already overseeing construction on some parts of the controversial project, while private firms build the rest. López Obrador has already given the army more tasks than any other recent Mexican president, with military personnel doing everything from building airports to transporting medicine and running tree nurseries.

  • Surgeon general cites antibody treatment for Trump's vaccine delay

    Jerome Adams said the president has a "medical reason" for not receiving the coronavirus vaccine right away.

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • This online dashboard shows how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and where they're available

    A new online dashboard hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows how many vaccines have been administered in each state.

  • UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus

    Millions of people must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and most shops have to close in London and much of southern England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday as he imposed a new, stricter level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections. Johnson said Saturday that the capital and large areas in southern England already placed under the highest level of the U.K. government's three-tiered coronavirus alert system will move into a new Tier 4 that requires all non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.

  • Former governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs.