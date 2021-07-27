Former US diplomat to Mexico found guilty of drugging and sexually abusing 23 women

A former US diplomat to Mexico has been found guilty of drugging and raping 23 women over the course of 14 years while he was working at the US Embassy in Mexico City. (FBI)

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that 45-year-old Brian Jeffrey Raymond, from La Mesa, California pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse, which included taking nude images and videos of women without their consent.

“Raymond departed Mexico after an adult woman was observed nude and screaming for help from his balcony on May 31, 2020,” DOJ said in a press release. “The woman reported she had no memory of events after consuming drinks and food provided by Raymond.”

“Brian Raymond betrayed the trust granted to him as a US government employee representing the United States abroad by engaging in years of predatory conduct sexually abusing, exploiting, and recording vulnerable women he targeted in the United States and around the world,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a statement.

“As demonstrated by Raymond’s prosecution and plea, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will use all of the tools at our disposal to hold accountable those who victimise women.”

During the investigation that follows, officials uncovered hundreds of photos and videos of more than 20 unconscious and fully or partially nude women from Raymond’s cell phones, as well as from his iCloud account, and other electronic devices.

The department said he started committing these abuses as early as 2006 – 14 years before being apprehended.

“Raymond’s hand is visible in photographs and videos manipulating his victims’ eyes, mouths, and limbs and fondling their breasts and buttocks,” the statement from the department says.

At two points, Raymond can be seen lying in a bed with unconscious women. The victims experienced memory loss when they were with Raymond “and had no knowledge of the photographs, videos, or physical contact”.

Raymond’s internet search history revealed that he had researched the effects of prescription drugs combined with alcohol, including using search terms such as “Ambien and alcohol side effects”, “Ambien dissolve”, “Ambien and alcohol pass out”, and “passed out and carried”.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement here and abroad, Brian Raymond was brought to justice for the sexual and exploitive crimes he repeatedly committed against numerous women,” said Acting US Attorney Channing Phillips of the District of Columbia. “We hope that this guilty plea brings some solace to his many victims.”

In the plea agreement, Raymond admitted that he had had sex with two of the victims when they were unable to give their consent. “These offences occurred on May 30, 2020, and March 26, 2020, in Raymond’s embassy-leased residence in Mexico City,” the DOJ said.

He also admitted that he over the last 14 years recorded or photographs at least 24 unconscious women “and touched the breasts, buttocks, groin area and/or genitalia of numerous women” when they were unable to consent.

“Raymond transported these obscene materials, specifically 479 photographs and videos of 20 unconscious and nude or partially nude women, into the United States,” the department added.

During the investigation, he made false statements to law enforcement and tried to delete images and videos from his online accounts and physical devices.

“Brian Jeffrey Raymond’s guilty plea is a step in the right direction in the pursuit of justice for the many victims of his predatory behaviours,” said the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Steven D’Antuono.

“The FBI is grateful to the brave women who came forward to provide information to further this investigation and put a stop to Raymond’s actions.”

