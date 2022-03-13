Former US diplomat slams Biden on Russian sanctions: 'He's doing it late'
Former U.S.-NATO Amb. Kurt Volker claims U.S. allies are waiting on President Biden to lead on Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Former U.S.-NATO Amb. Kurt Volker claims U.S. allies are waiting on President Biden to lead on Russian invasion of Ukraine.
No shirt, no shoes, no problem! Aesha Scott has made it clear that forgoing a top is her forte. Need a refresher? Two summers ago, she shared her take on "town clothes:" a pair of breezy shorts sans a shirt. Prior to that, she proved no tops are needed when it comes to cleaning baseboards, and we couldn't agree more. Now, the chief stew on Peacock's upcoming series Below Deck Down Under (streaming on March 17) is back at it again, this time in a more traditionally topless setting: the beach. On
"I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.
The Santa Clara Sheriff's office is looking for a woman who stole a $4000 bottle of liquor after having dinner at Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant in San Jose. The liquor was a century old.
Video released by Ukrainian authorities shows chaotic scenes as a column of Russian tanks is forced to turn around in Skybyn, a village near Kyiv.
Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in a stunning mini dress number that showed off those signature toned legs.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announced Thursday that "Flip or Flop" was ending. A source told People filming was "too intimate" for the exes.
Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday denied reports that his personal plane has been "mothballed" in New York, calling the stories "fake news."Trump's personal Boeing 757 was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign, but last year it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.The former president, however, disputed the news on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications including the Daily Mail that he didn...
We’ve all seen those electronic road signs on the highway every day that read, “Expect Delays,” or “Wear a Seatbelt,” or “Traffic Ahead.”
In 1904, when Egon Schiele was just 14 years old, his strict stationmaster father broke down a locked door in the family home – in the small Austrian town of Tulln, 20 miles from the glittering capital of Vienna – raging at what may have been taking place on the other side. We’ll never know for certain what was happening in that room beside the railway tracks, whether it was more or less innocent between Egon and his 10-year-old sister Gertrude, with whom he shared an exceptionally close bond. B
Critics spotted some fatal flaws with Arizona Republican Wendy Rogers' request to the former president.
The former president has used a variety of shady tactics to raise money, including holding dubious promotions to meet him
Winter weather is the cause of the massive pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on March 12, leaving several injured.
A senior Ukrainian official said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that he should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for ending the war. An official in the Israeli Prime Minster's Office denies the claim.Why it matters: Bennett has emerged as a key mediator between Putin and Zelensky in the last two weeks. Israel has said it needs to remain neutral in the mediation, but the Ukrainian official told Axios that Bennett m
In a new book by ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, she said Trump asked if US troops were in Ukraine's Donbas region at a meeting with then-President Poroshenko.
Season 11 contestant died by suicide
Eric Gaillard/AFP via GettyMonaco’s Princess Charlene is back home in the tiny city-state after a mysterious medical odyssey that kept her apart from her husband, Prince Albert, and their young children for nearly a year.The palace issued a statement Saturday confirming the 44-year-old royal had been reunited with her family, while also saying that she is still recovering from the aftereffects of what’s been described as an infection.“She still needs peace and calm,” the statement said, adding t
Lobster prices have soared so much that restaurants are either giving their customers sticker shock, or taking them off the menu entirely.Why it matters: The lobster price shock isn't just a supply problem or just a demand problem. It reflects both — and is a microcosm of the U.S. economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Maine lobstermen were able to sell their catch straight off the boat for $6.71 a pound in 2021, according to the Maine
Hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin had to intervene
A Republican group asked for “the most ridiculous part” of the video and folks had thoughts.