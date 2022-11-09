Former US Marine arrested on murder charge in Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of a man under the overpass at North Dale Mabry Highway and Hillsborough Avenue.

Timothy Scott McGovern, 29, was arrested late Tuesday in Tampa on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection to the shooting.

McGovern knew the man and targeted him at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor said at a news conference Wednesday. McGovern is a former U.S. Marine who has a history of mental health issues, O’Connor said.

O’Connor did not release the victim’s name. The department generally does not release the names of crime victims due to Marsy’s Law. Police previously said he was in his late 30s.

“The efficient, quickly coordinated police work across all aspects of the entire Tampa Police Department made our community safer by getting this very, very dangerous individual off the street very quickly,” O’Connor said.

A call in another part of the city late Saturday helped detectives crack the homicide case.

About four hours before the homicide, police received a call about a man shooting a handgun into the water off Bayshore Boulevard. A witness told police that a man, later determined to be McGovern, was riding a bicycle and approached her and one of her friends.

“He said, ‘there is my target,’ pulled out a gun from his waistband and started firing the gun into the water,” O’Connor said. “While the witness and her friends ran from the area in fear for their life, McGovern continued to fire this gun into the water.”

Police responded to the scene and found surveillance video that showed a man riding his bike north in the area shortly after the shots were fired. Detectives found 9 mm casings and placed them in a database called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN.

Detectives who investigated Sunday’s fatal shooting on Hillsborough Avenue also found 9mm shell casings at that scene and entered them into the database. The casings matched, linking the two incidents to the same gun, O’Connor said.

Story continues

Investigators developed a plan to try to locate the man seen in the Bayshore Boulevard video. An officer spotted McGovern on Tuesday as he rode his bike along West Hillsborough Avenue, less than a mile from the homicide scene.

In an interview with detectives, McGovern identified himself as the man in the video and admitted to firing the gun into the water, police said.

“McGovern also admitted to having previous encounters with the homicide victim (and) walking to the underpass on the night of the murder setting out to take the victim’s life with that gun,” O’Connor said.

McGovern also admitted to stabbing the same man on July 4, she said.

Detectives still were working to determine more about how well the two men knew each other, O’Connor said.

Investigators got a search warrant for McGovern’s home and found the 9 mm handgun used in the homicide and the Bayshore incident, O’Connor said. The gun had been reloaded.

Detectives also found what O’Connor called “a litany of manifestos” that contained “disturbing” writings. She did not elaborate on the content, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to O’Connor, McGovern served in the U.S. Marines from 2012 to 2014 and was dishonorably discharged over a narcotics arrest. More recently, the chief said, he has been taken into protective custody multiple times under the state’s Baker and Marchman acts.

Records show McGovern was being held Wednesday without bail in a Hillsborough County jail.