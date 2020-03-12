Former US Marine imprisoned in Russia claims charges of assaulting police exaggerated

A former United States Marine has been in detention in Moscow for eight months and on trial for what his lawyers say are trumped-up charges that he assaulted police officers.

The arrest of 28-year-old Trevor Reed, who is from Texas, is attracting comparisons with the detention of Paul Whelan, the former Marine held in Moscow on espionage charges.

Relatives of both men have expressed fears they might have been targeted as Americans amid tensions between the U.S. and Russia, and when there are heightened concerns they could be viewed by Russian authorities as bargaining chips. They have both appealed to the U.S. government for help.

Reed's family has only recently gone public with his detention, concerned initially that doing so could make his case political and believing the facts would quickly lead to his release.

"We believed that the evidence spoke for itself," Reed's father, Joey Reed, told ABC News outside his son's latest hearing on Wednesday at the Golovinsky court in northern Moscow.

"But it became evident that the charges against him were going to be maintained no matter what," he said. "We realized that things seemed to be changing and there seems to be a desire to keep him."

Reed is currently being held in Moscow's Detention Center 5 and the court ruled last month to extend his detention by six months and refused bail, despite it previously being granted by an earlier court.

U.S. former Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, March 11, 2020.

Reed, who left the Marines in 2016 with an honorable discharge, traveled to Moscow last May to study Russian and spend time with his Russian girlfriend, Alina Tsibulnik.

On Aug. 15, a few days before he was due to return to Texas, Reed and his girlfriend attended a party organized by her colleagues. While at the party, he drank a large amount of vodka and became heavily intoxicated, his family said.

While taking a cab on the way home, Reed became frantic and demanded to get out of the car. Fearing he was unwell and that he might injure himself in traffic, his girlfriend and her friends called the police, believing they would take him to a hospital or drunk tank to sober up, she told ABC News.

Two officers arrived and agreed to take Reed to a station, while Tsibulnik and the other followed in another car. At the station she said she was told to come back for him in two hours.

When she returned, however, she said she found Reed showing signs he had been beaten up, with bruises on his face. Officers from Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, then arrived and questioned Reed without an attorney or a translator present, she said.

Reed was arrested and charged with deliberately endangering the lives of the two police officers who had transported him to the station. Investigators accuse him of having attacked the officers while in the police car, shaking the driver by the shoulders, allegedly causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic and putting them in mortal danger.

Prosecutors have brought a serious charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years jail.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained in Russia and accused of espionage, speaks inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing to consider an appeal to extend his detention in Moscow, June 20, 2019.

But Reed's family and his attorneys say the evidence doesn't support the charge and police have deliberately exaggerated the severity of the incident.

His attorneys said they will present traffic camera footage to the court that shows the police car never swerved, something Reed's girlfriend and others in the car following have testified.

The police car and the police station were also fitted with cameras, which should have shown what happened. But police have refused to hand over any of the recordings, telling investigators the files have been deleted.