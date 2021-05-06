Former US Prosecutors and Over 40 Firms Are Uniting to Offer Free Legal Help to Fight Asian Hate

Carl Samson
·3 min read

A collective of over 40 law firms and large company law departments in the U.S. has launched a national pro bono initiative to help victims of anti-Asian hate and prevent further incidents of violence.

The Alliance for Asian American Justice, or simply the Alliance, will coordinate and use pro bono resources to support victims in obtaining legal remedies -- from providing legal counsel to working with police in keeping perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents have been reported between March 2020 and February 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that monitors the phenomenon. More recently, police data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino showed an increase of 169% in anti-Asian hate crimes in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Lawmakers, police and community members have proposed and/or deployed measures to address the problem. Despite these actions, attacks have only persisted and become more violent in recent weeks.



“Given the well-documented spike, we were frustrated that there are not enough legal actions being commenced to pursue perpetrators of anti-Asian violence,” said Wilson Chu, a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and a member of the Alliance’s Board of Directors. “We were also frustrated that, despite all the torrent of press releases, calls for action and statements of support, there was very little coordinated action towards helping victims and deterring future attacks.”

Chu told NextShark that by effectively pulling together the world’s largest “law firm” against anti-Asian hate, the Alliance hopes to send “the loud and clear message that attacks against APAs will not be ‘consequence-free.’” He pointed out that a criminal case is not always enough, and that is when civil lawsuits and other legal remedies can come into play.

Some believe that anti-Asian hate is vastly underreported. Chu said APAs are too often seen as silent victims reluctant to pursue justice for themselves.

“We hope to change that perception and give victims the confidence to do what any other American would feel comfortable doing to protect their rights. With language and cultural fluency that APA lawyers uniquely can bring, we help victims seek compensatory and other civil remedies (especially against attackers with something to lose) and liaise with law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable,” Chu told NextShark.



The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ) and other frontline legal and community organizations will perform the initial intake with victims of anti-Asian hate and refer them to the Alliance. Chu says the group has enough resources to pursue its goal.

“With over 70 Alliance firms, we have millions (if not tens of millions) of dollars of pro bono legal firepower ready, willing, and able to fight the good fight. Combine that with unprecedented passion to make a difference for the APA community, we have all the resources needed to get to work and otherwise effectively execute on our strategy to stand up for APA victims,” he said.

Aside from Chu, the Alliance’s Board of Directors includes Don H. Liu, Tai Park (Partner, White & Case), Brian A. Sun (Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright) and Debra Wong Yang (Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher). The group is co-chaired by Debra Wong Yang and Tai Park.

Feature Image via Getty

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

More Younger South Asian Women Are Diagnosed With Aggressive Forms of Breast Cancer, Study Finds

'Get Out of My F-ing Country': CNN Reporter Allegedly Targeted With Racism on The Job

Martin Luther King III Endorses Andrew Yang for NYC Mayor

'You Brought This Disease Here': Racist Motorcyclist Tries to Run Over Pasadena Couple

Recommended Stories

  • Free booze, baseball tickets offered as U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccine drops

    Robert Day walked up to a house in northwest Detroit, eager to talk about nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites and pitch a local program that pays $50 to anyone who brings someone to a clinic to get inoculated. The U.S. coronavirus vaccination campaign has reached a tipping point, with supply outstripping demand due to factors including ambivalence or skepticism about the vaccines as well as access issues. In recent weeks, the number of Americans seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 dropped by a third, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Family Member of Robert E. Lee Joins Fight to Have Confederate Statue Removed

    That we even have to debate whether a statue of Robert E. Lee should exist tells us how backwards many people in America are. Of course, four years of Donald Trump and his racism certainly didn’t help.

  • U.S. Supreme Court skeptical of expanding crack cocaine reforms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed skeptical that low-level crack cocaine offenders can benefit under a 2018 federal law that reduced certain prison sentences in part to address racial disparities detrimental to Black defendants. The nine justices heard their final arguments of the court's nine-month term that began last October in a case involving a Florida man named Tarahrick Terry that tests the scope of the First Step Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The provision in question made retroactive a 2010 law called the Fair Sentencing Act that reduced a disparity that made sentencing for crack cocaine crimes more severe than for powder cocaine crimes.

  • Reporter’s notebook: How MLK’s dream inspires one Chinatown resident

    Despite being a victim of what police have called a hate crime, this Asian man from Oakland works for positive change, inspired by MLK’s dream.

  • Judge orders release of DOJ memo justifying not prosecuting Trump

    Amy Berman Jackson blasts former Attorney General William Barr's spin on the Mueller report as "disingenuous."

  • This high-tech, 'Shark Tank’-approved product claims to be the world’s first 'self-cleaning' on-the-go water bottle

    Cleaning your water bottle just got simpler.

  • S&P lifts GameStop credit rating, helping push into e-commerce

    Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised GameStop's credit rating by one notch, a critical step in the video retailer's transformation into an e-commerce company. S&P Global Ratings said in a note that it lifted GameStop's credit rating to "B" from "B-" and removed it from CreditWatch after the company issued $550 million in equity and redeemed all balance sheet debt. "We expect these actions to provide additional runway to achieve its business transformation initiatives, provide liquidity, and improve GameStop's financial risk profile," S&P analysts wrote.

  • California School District Regrets Offering a ‘Support Circle for White Students’ After Chauvin Trial

    Wikimedia CommonsSchool officials in Piedmont, California, are in full damage-control mode after their plans for a “support circle for white students” in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict sparked major backlash.A day after the white former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty last month of murdering George Floyd, who was Black, the assistant superintendent of the Piedmont Unified School District reached out to students and staff offering the chance to engage in dialogue about the nation-changing trial.But there was one problem: The “restorative community circles” on offer were all segregated, and the white students, bizarrely, were seemingly treated as if they had personally been victimized by the Chauvin trial.According to an email obtained by SFGate, the message from assistant superintendent Cheryl Wozniak invited white students to a support group where they could “discuss how the trial, verdict, and experiences related to the George Floyd murder are impacting you.”Two counselors would be available “for our White students to process [and] share… to one another,” Wozniak said.While the school district also offered separate support circles to Black and BIPOC students, Wozniak was forced to concede in a second email just a day later that the notion of holding a white support circle had left “our students of color...feeling hurt and disrespected by district administration,” reported SFGate. The plan for the white support circle was quickly scrapped, but not before some students took to social media to share their outrage about it.One Piedmont High student told SFGate that they were “baffled” by the school’s decision to even consider a white support circle, but said that it “likely came with good intentions.” Yet, the unnamed student added, the Piedmont Unified School District had never properly dealt with race issues.In response to the outcry, Superintendent Randall Booker posted a mea culpa on the district's website.“A poor choice of words in the subject line of the invitation to white students led to the perception that white students needed the same kind of ‘support’ as our BIPOC students,” the message said. “Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea. We agree, and we want to affirm in the strongest terms that our commitment is to give all students a place to express their feelings and to learn how to engage in important issues.”PUSD board President Cory Smegal doubled down on that sentiment in comments at a recent board meeting where he acknowledged that the district had “received a lot of public attention” due to the invite.“Poor phrasing in an email resulted in an invitation coming across as an insult. Our students were the first to call attention to it, and they were right to do so. The leadership response was swift and direct—an apology, an explanation. But we understand that all of these caused harm that needs repair. Tonight we confirm our commitment to racial justice and continuing the work of anti-racism,” Smegal said, according to the East Bay Times.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fauci: The U.S. has a 'moral obligation' to help with global pandemic response

    The prospect of abandoning vaccine patents to allow broad global production has pitted public health advocates against industry.

  • Disturbing video shows an Asian store owner in Washington DC being punched by a customer as crimes against Asian Americans continue to spike

    Chong Hu Lu, owner of Max Trading, told NBC Washington that he was attacked by a customer on Tuesday and had to get 14 stitches.

  • Kawhi Leonard working on music project, will send proceeds to Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

    Kawhi Leonard is getting into the music business. No, really.

  • Police Arrest Suspect Behind Stabbing of Two Elderly Asian Women in SF

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a GoFundMe to help the Eng family with medical expenses. A man suspected to be behind the stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco on Tuesday is now in police custody. What happened: The violent attack happened at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, global poll finds

    Belief in importance of democracy high in 53 sampled countries but inequality and big tech companies seen as biggest threats More democratic countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic was rated worse than that of less democratic countries. Photograph: Getty Images The US faces an uphill task presenting itself as the chief guardian of global democracy, according to a new poll that shows the US is seen around the world as more of a threat to democracy than even Russia and China. The poll finds support for democracy remains high even though citizens in democratic countries rate their governments’ handling of the Covid crisis less well than people in less democratic countries. Inequality is seen as the biggest threat to global democracy, but in the US the power of big tech companies is also seen as a challenge. The findings come in a poll commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation among 50,000 respondents in 53 countries. The results will make stark reading for the G7 foreign ministers as they hold a final day of talks in London in which they have collectively assumed the role as bulwarks of democratic values determined to confront autocracy. The survey was carried out by the Latana polling company between February and April, so a hangover effect of Donald Trump’s “America first” foreign policy may linger in the findings. Overall the results show perceptions of the US starting to improve from last year. Whereas in the spring of 2020 people in both more democratic and less democratic countries were equally satisfied with their government’s pandemic response (70%), a year later the approval ratings have dropped down to 65% in less democratic countries, but in more democratic countries the rating has fallen to 51%. In Europe the figure is 45%. Positive ratings reach 76% in Asia. In perhaps the most startling finding, nearly half (44%) of respondents in the 53 countries surveyed are concerned that the US threatens democracy in their country; fear of Chinese influence is by contrast 38%, and fear of Russian influence is lowest at 28%. The findings may in part reflect views on US comparative power, but they show neither the US, nor the G7, can simply assume the mantle of defenders of democracy. Since last year, the perception of US influence as a threat to democracy around the world has increased significantly, from a net opinion of +6 to a net opinion of +14. This increase is particularly high in Germany (+20) and China (+16). The countries still overwhelmingly negative about US influence are Russia and China, followed by European democracies. The study shows an attachment to democracy globally, with 81% of people around the world saying that it is important to have democracy in their country. Only a little more than half (53%) say their country is actually democratic today – even in democracies. The single biggest cited threat to democracy is economic inequality (64%). In almost every country surveyed save Saudi Arabia and Egypt limits to free speech are seen as less of a threat to democracy than inequality. China: just the right amount of democracy, according to 71% of respondents there. Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images But half the people surveyed (48%) say the power of big tech companies, as opposed to the simple existence of social media, is a threat to democracy in their country. Among democracies, the US is the most concerned about big tech (62%), but wariness is growing in many countries compared with last year, reflected in broad support for greater regulation of social media. Voters in Norway, Switzerland and Sweden are most confident their country is democratic, but so are the Chinese, where 71% agree that China has the right amount of democracy. In Russia only 33% think their country is democratic. Global support for Joe Biden’s plans to stage a Democracy Summit is high in every country save China and Russia. The findings will also make disturbing reading for the eastern European democracies such as Hungary where only 31% of voters think their country is democratic – on a par with findings in Nigeria, Iran, Poland and Venezuela. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, chair of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, former Nato chief and Danish prime minister, said: “This poll shows that democracy is still alive in people’s hearts and minds. We now need to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic by delivering more democracy and freedom to people who want to see their countries become more democratic. “The positive support for an Alliance of Democracies, whether the UK’s D10 initiative or President Biden’s Summit for Democracy, shows that people want more cooperation to push back against the autocrats. Leaders should take note of these perceptions and act upon them.”

  • Viewers praise first Black 'RHONY' cast member for the big statement she made in her first episode

    Eboni K. Williams, the very first Black cast member in The Real Housewives of New York City's 13-year history, made her debut during the Season 13 premiere Tuesday night. Prior to becoming the host of Revolt Black News on Revolt TV and launching her new podcast Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams, the newest RHONY star was a correspondent for CBS News and a contributor for Fox News. Williams is also a lawyer by trade. During the episode, Leah McSweeney stated, "Eboni is pretty much the epitome of Black Girl Magic. She is a lawyer. She's an AKA. She's a broadcaster. She took on the president, and she does this all while looking hot as **** wearing Louboutins." Viewers welcomed Williams with open arms during her debut and even praised the new reality star for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask and a sweatshirt printed with the first names of the Central Park Five – the Black and Latino youths who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a woman in 1989 – during her very first scene. Meanwhile, longtime castmate Sonja Morgan was attempting to welcome Williams with open arms, when she tried to point out that she has diverse fish at her Upper Eastside townhouse. "If you notice, my fish are every color. I have black, white, yellow," said Sonja. However, later, Williams stated in her confessional, "I feel Sonja's trying to connect on the racial diversity element of the moment, but I think the fish effort is a bit lame. I give her two points for trying."

  • Meet a truck driver who took leave from work, sold car to stop anti-Asian hate

    “I never thought I would have to step up and become this person I am today," said a local leader of Asians With Attitudes, a Chinatown patrol group.

  • Nets’ Joe Tsai, Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang and More Launch $250 Million Initiative to Fight Hate

    Several influential business leaders have recently started a $250 million initiative dedicated to serving 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation. Members of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) launched the initiative on Monday. According to its organizers, the initiative is the “largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community,” Reuters reported.

  • Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo, slams Barr as 'disingenuous'

    U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a sharp rebuke of the former attorney general, said the Justice Dept. had obscured “the true purpose of the memorandum."

  • Willow Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith for Mother’s Day by Reuniting Mom’s Former Rock Band, Wicked Wisdom

    “My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way,” Jada Pinkett Smith said of the surprise

  • GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

    A Tennessee Republican falsely declared Tuesday that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for “the purpose of ending slavery," commenting amid a debate over whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. During lengthy debate on the GOP-controlled House floor, several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill's impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made during the nation’s Constitutional Convention in 1787 and classified that three-fifths of a state's slave population could be counted toward its total population when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

  • Dalton Investments' Lim on Korea's Short-Selling Ban Coming to an End

    May.04 -- James Lim, Senior Research Analyst at Dalton Investments, discusses the the world's longest short-selling ban ending in South Korea. He speaks with Yvonne Man and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".