Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago's North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oxbotica to develop multi-purpose self-driving vehicle with AppliedEV

    Self-driving software startup Oxbotica said on Wednesday it has teamed up AppliedEV to develop a fully autonomous multi-purpose vehicle that could be suitable for a variety of commercial uses. The first deployments of the self-driving electric vehicles (EVs) will be in industrial logistics and automated goods delivery. "We have an ambitious deployment goal over the coming years, driven by an extraordinary market appetite for a world-class product," Oxbotica founder Paul Newman said in a statement.

  • Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and th

  • Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law an overhaul of the state’s election rules following months of protests by Democrats

  • Broncos' Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

    Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges. Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. Court records show Centennial Police cited Chubb for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6.

  • Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

    Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Investors appeared to welcome Friday's Labor Department report that U.S. employers added only 235,000 jobs in August, barely one-third of the consensus forecast of 730,000.

  • 6-year-old girl dies while on ride at Colorado amusement park

    The Glenwood Canyons Adventure Park said only that the girl died after an incident on the Haunted Mine Drop Ride.

  • Man pulling gun from waistband accidentally kills 23-year-old girlfriend, Texas cops say

    The boyfriend and the woman’s roommates provided first aid before paramedics arrived.

  • Ada Coroner’s Office identifies 28-year-old man shot, killed in downtown Boise

    The fatal shooting took place in the area of 6th and Grove streets early Sunday morning.

  • Man kills woman and himself in lobby of Marriot hotel in downtown Houston

    The apparent murder-suicide occurred at the Marriott Marquis Houston, and the two are believed to have had some sort of relationship with one another, police said.

  • After decades in eye of storms, weather service head retires

    Louis Uccellini has watched dangerous storms brew — one notable political one and many meteorological ones — and survived. Uccellini announced Tuesday he is stepping down at the end of the year after 43 years researching, forecasting and coping with weather that has become ever more extreme because of climate change and a political storm that erupted after the White House changed a hurricane forecast map. Uccellini started asking about the clouds in the sky and the snow on the ground soon after he learned to talk, inspired by 1960's Hurricane Donna that blew over his Long Island home, followed by three blizzards.

  • Britney Spears' father reportedly asks court to end her conservatorship

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, according to media reports on Tuesday. Britney Spears had told the court in June that the arrangement that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating. Jamie Spears, in a court filing in August, said he was willing to step down from the role.

  • Visit 4 Gorgeous East Coast Destinations in One Epic Private Jet Trip

    Explore Key West, Nantucket, Maine, and South Carolina on this 12-day luxury escape.

  • 6-year-old dies on Colorado amusement park ride

    A 6-year-old girl died Sunday on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The incident occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop attraction. CBS Denver reports.

  • Air Force failed to address domestic violence, survivor says

    Emily Brearley says the military didn't keep her safe — they promoted her partner instead.

  • Four ejections in Ole Miss-Louisville game leads to calls for change to targeting rule

    The final game of the opening weekend of the 2021 college football season featured a whopping four ejections in the first half.

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Trump made fun of Georgia election officials for receiving death threats after they refused to audit the 2020 election results, report says

    Trump had pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to change the state's 2020 election result and lambasted him when he didn't do so.

  • Newsom's nightmare: How one November day fueled the recall

    On a single day last November, two events helped set the course for just the second recall election against a governor in California history: Gov. Gavin Newsom dined with 11 friends and lobbyists at one of the country’s most expensive restaurants as he pleaded with Californians to stay home, while those looking to kick him out of office won four more months to qualify for the ballot. Photos of the maskless dinner showed the Democratic governor going against what he had been urging for months to combat the coronavirus: don’t gather in groups, keep your distance, wear a mask. “We had a perfect storm with the judge's ruling, with the French Laundry incident, with the greater environment of COVID and the economic disaster," said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California.

  • CNN's Brianna Keilar grills Caitlyn Jenner on why she has 'struggled to resonate' with California voters

    CNN's Brianna Keilar grills Caitlyn Jenner on why she has 'struggled to resonate' with California voters

  • Texas GOP bets on hard right turn amid changing demographics

    Republicans in America's largest conservative state for years racked up victories under the slogan “Keep Texas Red,” a pledge to quash a coming blue wave that Democrats argued was inevitable given shifting demographics. Faced with increasingly dire demographic threats to their party’s dominance, Texas Republicans have championed a bevy of boundary-pushing conservative policymaking that dramatically expands gun rights, curbs abortions and tightens election laws — steering a state that was already far to the right even more so. “Texas, obviously, is a national leader as it concerns the laws that we pass and other states follow,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is fond of vowing to make Texas the “freedom capital of America,” said Tuesday.