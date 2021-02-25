Ex-USA Gymnastics coach dies by suicide after being charged with human trafficking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The body of John Geddert was found on Thursday, just hours after the former USA Gymnastics coach was charged with 24 counts of criminal misconduct, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

What they're saying: “My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Nessel said in a statement.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Geddert, who coached the 2012 U.S. women's gold-winning Olympic team, worked closely with Larry Nassar, the disgraced physician convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.

  • Geddert owned and operated Twistars USA Gymnastics gym near Lansing, Michigan, where Nassar also treated several gymnasts.

  • Earlier Thursday, Nessel announced the charges against Geddert, 63, which included, 14 counts of human trafficking and forced labor causing injury; six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor; one count of continuing criminal enterprise; one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct; one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct; and one count of lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation.

  • "Geddert sold his reputation as an Olympic-level coach and promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes, allowing them to secure college scholarships, the attorney general's office alleges," according to a news release from Nessel's office.

  • Nessel said at a news conference that Geddert “used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit" to him.

  • "The victims suffer from disordered eating, include bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault," she added.

  • "Many of his victims still carry the scars from this behavior to this day."

  • Geddert had been expected to turn himself in earlier on Thursday, according to Nessel's office. Geddert's lawyer, Chris Bergstrom, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others

    A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach's apparent suicide hours after being charged Thursday with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar. John Geddert died soon after he was accused of injuring people for years through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor, according to court documents. Nassar was convicted on charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

  • Two men arrested in connection to kidnapping of Utah woman feared dead

    Charging documents state that Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was killed because she "knew too much" about criminal activity.

  • Dutch competition regulators nearing draft decision in Apple investigation

    Dutch competition authorities are nearing a draft decision in a years-long investigation into Apple Inc over rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system, according to a letter sent this month to some of the developers involved in the case. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, said in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-antitrust-netherlands/apple-in-dutch-antitrust-spotlight-for-allegedly-promoting-own-apps-idUSKCN1RN215 that it was investigating Apple's requirement that developers use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%. If it issues a decision soon, the ACM could become the first antitrust authority to rule on Apple's app-store payment policies, which have long drawn complaints from app developers.

  • Anti-Asian violence has been rampant. Here's why it's not always a 'hate crime.'

    Social media posts have conflated violence against people who are Asian American with hate crimes against the community at large, tying the crimes to pandemic racism.

  • Ex-US gymnastics coach with Nassar ties is charged

    Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert has been charged in Michigan with two-dozen crimes (Feb. 25)

  • Trudeau takes swipe at Trump in virtual meeting with Biden

    President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a "U.S.-Canada Partnership roadmap," as the pandemic forced their meeting to go virtual on Tuesday.Why it matters: Biden said he chose to have his first bilateral meeting with Trudeau because the U.S. "has no closer friend" than Canada. Trudeau made clear he was keen on strengthening relations, which had become strained under former President Trump and his "America First" policy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past year," Trudeau said. The big picture: The two leaders pledged to work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, strengthen global alliances and defense.Trudeau thanked Biden for his support on the release of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were arrested in China on espionage charges.Their arrests are believed to be in retaliation for Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who's accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran."Human beings are not bartering chips," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nassar-Linked Gymnastics Coach Dies by Suicide Hours After Human Trafficking Charges

    Thomas Coez/AFP/GettyJohn Geddert, a former U.S. Gymnastics coach and owner of a Michigan gym where Larry Nassar worked and abused hundreds of young gymnasts, died by suicide Thursday, just hours after authorities announced he had been charged with 24 felonies, including 20 counts of human trafficking. He was 63.While only one of Geddert’s charges—lying to a police officer that he had no knowledge of the doctor’s abuse—was linked to the Nassar case, according to The Detroit News, the two were longtime associates. Nassar worked out of Geddert’s Michigan gym, Twistars. He was expected to turn himself in to authorities at 2:15 pm Thursday afternoon, according to the News.“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”Netflix’s ‘Athlete A’ Revisits the Brave USA Gymnasts Who Exposed a Monstrous PedophileThree of the 10 sexual assaults Nassar was convicted of took place at Twistars, according to the Lansing State Journal, with one woman testifying that Geddert walked in while Nassar was abusing her.Aside from his association with the disgraced doctor, Geddert had long faced allegations of abuse himself. At a Thursday press conference announcing the charges against Geddert, Nessel said gymnasts at Twistars had been subjected to years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.Many of those allegations came up during Nassar’s 2018 sentencing. As victims shared stories of Nassar’s horrors, Geddert’s name would follow; he was the “bad cop” to Nassar’s “good cop,” many said, according to ESPN.One gymnast, Makayla Thrush, testified that Geddert had ended her career by shoving her into a training apparatus so hard that she tore her stomach muscles. Another gymnast, Bailey Lorencen, said Nassar forced her to continue practicing after she broke a bone in her back.“You told me to kill myself not just once, but many other times,” Thrush said in 2018, according to ESPN. “After you ended my career, I tried.”“[Geddert’s] abuse was your fuel,” Lorencen told Nassar. “You used his abuse to mask your own pathetic pleasure.”Geddert was also charged with two counts of sexual assault Thursday. According to his charging documents, both counts involved a minor above 13 but under 16 years old in January 2012.“These charges against Mr. Geddert are for his actions and his alone,” Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Thursday. “(The charges are about) his behavior in his gym related to his coaching.”According to the State Journal, the human trafficking charges related to Geddert forcing gymnasts to compete while injured, a move that Nessel acknowledged was unusual.In 2019, about 200 women agreed to settle a lawsuit against Geddert and Twistars for $2.1 million, according to ESPN.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Army Of The Dead (Teaser Trailer 1)

    Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

  • Durham police say same man fatally shot 2 others, assaulted EMS worker

    He was also accused of resisting a public officer the day he was arrested.

  • 10 Things You Didn't Know About Kelly Rowland—By Kelly Rowland

    In celebration of her new EP K, Kelly Rowland reveals her surprising hidden talent, her go-to karaoke song and who she turns to for advice. (Hint: Her name rhymes with Schmeyoncé.)

  • 'My new lifesaver!': This bamboo face mask is cooling and breathable — and on sale at Amazon

    Choose between four different sizes for a perfect fit.

  • New Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler expected to mentor top prospect Jo Adell

    Angels manager Joe Maddon on 34-year-old World Series champion Dexter Fowler and 21-year-old prospect Jo Adell: "They're just going to hit it off."

  • Former USA Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Dead After Human Trafficking Charges

    Geddert was close with former USA Gymnastics trainer and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

  • Boris Johnson to chair new strategy committee tasked with saving the Union

    A new Cabinet committee tasked with saving the Union will meet for the first time next week, as Boris Johnson draws up new plans to combat the growing momentum for Scottish independence. Senior Government sources have confirmed the Prime Minister will chair the committee, which will shape the strategy for preventing the breakup of the UK. They also signalled that he is considering how new post-Brexit spending powers could allow the UK Government to intervene in areas that are devolved and controlled by the SNP administration. The new Union Strategy (S) committee will complement an existing policy committee, and will be attended by Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove and the secretaries of state for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Lord Frost, who was last week promoted to the Cabinet to take charge of the UK’s future relations with the European Union, will also attend. The two committees are closely modelled on the Brexit committees set up during negotiations with the EU, known as XO and XS. It came as the Treasury on Wednesday announced that a £4.8bn fund to help drive regeneration was now being extended from England to cover all four nations of the UK. The "levelling up" fund was originally announced in last year's spending review with £4 billion for town centre regeneration, local transport and cultural and heritage projects in England.# Whitehall sources said the fund was one of the first major examples of the UKIM Act being used to help boost investment across the UK after Brexit. Mr Johnson is also looking at how new powers set out in the UK Internal Market (UKIM) Act, which was introduced to manage the UK’s departure from the EU, could be used to increase Westminster’s involvement in Scottish affairs. According to The Spectator, one proposal would see local councils bid for money allocated from Westminster to fund public services that might not be funded by the Scottish Government, such as drug treatment centres. This would apply across the UK. Whitehall sources suggested the plans could be included in a new UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will replace the EU structural funds used to support economic development and inequality across member states. “It’s about how we can help local authorities around the UK to provide better public services, which is possible thanks to UKIM,” said one. The Scotland Secretary, Alister Jack, has previously hinted that much of the spending in Scotland could be through local authorities. The UKIM Act also hands the Government sweeping powers to spend in areas such as infrastructure, education, culture and sport, where ministers believe it “directly or indirectly” benefits the United Kingdom.

  • Daisy Ridley Hits Back at Ted Cruz Over ‘Star Wars’ Diss Labeling Rey an ‘Emotionally Tortured Jedi’

    "I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state," Ridley said.

  • With limited time, DoD to review five key investments for next budget

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has ordered a targeted review.

  • House passes Equality Act but LGBT+ bill faces murky future in Senate

    Republicans worry legislation does not include protections for religious institutions or ensure ‘religious freedom’

  • Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

    The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy. Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGranholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan's governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.She served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.The bottom line: Granholm's experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes. What we’re watching: Whether Granholm can help persuade congressional Republicans to back Biden’s call to greatly boost funding for clean tech research and development and commercialization programs.Go deeper: Biden ushers in historical turn on clean energy and climate changeMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lions WR Quintez Cephus sues alma mater

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin, accusing the school of making him a "scapegoat" amid a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion. Cephus was arrested in 2018 in Madison and charged with two counts of sexual assault. This is the second time Cephus sued the school, contending violation of his rights during a Title IX investigation that was opened in May 2018 and concluded at the end of August 2018.

  • Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Restaurant Magnolia Table Flooded During The Winter Storm In Texas

    They're also sharing a way that you can help their fellow Texans.