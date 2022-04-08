Former USC water polo coach convicted in college admissions scandal trial

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) -A former University of Southern California water polo coach was convicted on Friday on charges he accepted more than $200,000 in bribes to help children get into the school as fake athletic recruits in the latest trial to result from the U.S. college admissions scandal.

A federal jury in Boston found Jovan Vavic, 60, guilty on all three charges he faced following an investigation into a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, corporate executives and coaches at elite universities.

His lawyers had argued that Vavic never lied or taken a bribe but instead had sought to legitimately raise money for his championship water polo program by recruiting some players whose families could legally donate to USC.

The trial was the second to result from the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation, which exposed inequalities in higher education and the lengths wealthy parents would go to secure spots for their children at top schools.

Fifty-seven people had been charged over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure college placement for their children through cheating and bribery.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and bribing athletics officials to help secure the admission of his clients' children as phony athletes.

Prosecutors said that in exchange for bribes, Vavic misled USC admissions officials into believing that unqualified high school students belonged on his championship water polo team.

The money included $100,000 for his water polo program to designate the son of private equity financier John Wilson as a recruit and nearly $120,000 that Singer paid to cover the private school tuition of Vavics' sons, prosecutors said.

Wilson was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted in October with another parent in the first trial to stem from the scandal. He is appealing.

Fifty people besides Singer have pleaded guilty including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, both of whom were clients.

