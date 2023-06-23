Former USS Gerald R. Ford psychologist charged with attempting to produce child porn

Federal prosecutors and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service have charged a former USS Gerald R. Ford psychologist with attempting child exploitation.

Lt. Cmdr. Michael Andrew Widroff, 32, is accused of attempting to exploit what he thought was a 14-year-old girl between May 25 and May 31. He is charged with attempting to produce child pornography, attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to transfer obscene matter to a minor. A criminal complaint was filed against him June 5 by a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent.

According to documents filed in federal court, an agent posing as a teenage girl made contact with Widroff on May 25 after finding a post on a social networking application. The post showed a man in a white Navy dress uniform.

“In front of the image was text that stated something to the effect of ‘I fantasize about fraternization and other UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) violations,'” read the affidavit filed by the NCIS agent.

Widroff and the agent briefly communicated on the application before switching to a different platform, where they continued to communicate through May 31.

Widroff is accused of detailing the sexual acts he wished to perform with her, sent her explicit photos — including one in which his Navy uniform was visible — and encouraged her to send explicit photos.

The agent suspected Widroff was a sailor because his username was “MikeNavyGuy78” and his display name was “M Sailorguy.” His username references the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is nuclear-powered aircraft carrier 78, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. He was previously attached to the Ford as a psychologist.

According to the affidavit, agents were able to match the photos he sent with his official military photos.

At the time of communication with the agent, Widroff was transitioning from the Ford to Submarine Readiness Squadron 34, also located in Norfolk.

Widroff was arrested June 8 and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He was denied pre-trial bond June 14. If convicted, Widroff faces at least 15 years in prison.

Anyone who believes they have information relating to this case or may be a victim are encouraged contact NCIS via the NCIS Tips app or at www.ncis.navy.mil.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com