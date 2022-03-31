Former UT official accused of stealing $1.2 million pleads guilty, sentenced to probation

Jason Shoumaker, a former law school facilities director at the University of Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to a second-degree felony after stealing more than $1.2 million from the university.

Jason Shoumaker pleaded guilty to one charge of theft of property, and he was sentenced to probation for 10 years. He must repay $150,000 to UT and complete 200 hours of community service, according to KXAN.

State District Judge Julie Kocurek placed Shoumaker on deferred adjudication, which allowed him to accept responsibility for a crime without a conviction, according to KXAN. His case could be dismissed if he completes his probation and the terms of his agreement.

Authorities alleged that Shoumaker, who worked for UT from 2007 to 2017, had fraudulently used procurement cards, contracts, invoices and money from his employment at UT to pay himself and other businesses. The thefts occurred between January 2013 and August 2017, according to court records.

According to arrest affidavits, Shoumaker reported he was working and collected pay while he was in Las Vegas; the U.S. Virgin Islands; Cozumel, Quintana Roo; and other locations. He also charged meals, alcohol and rental cars in locations such as Florida, California and in Port Aransas when he said he was working, according to the affidavits.

Perry Minton, Shoumaker’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Shoumaker was indicted in December 2018 by a grand jury on first-degree felony charges of theft of property, money laundering and abuse of official capacity. He faced between 5 to 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for each charge.

An internal audit by UT, which was publicized in September 2019, found that Shoumaker had cost the university nearly $1.6 million. The audit included 17 recommendations for the law school to improve its effort to prevent and detect fraud, which law school officials agreed to implement.

UT spokesperson Eliska Padilla said in a statement that the university's efforts to recover funds are ongoing and “the university will continue to pursue all avenues following Shoumaker’s guilty plea.”

“In 2017, after the School of Law reported possible financial improprieties by staff member Jason Shoumaker, the university investigated and substantiated the concerns,” Padilla said. “Following a comprehensive audit, the School of Law and university implemented detailed recommendations to strengthen fraud prevention and detection efforts and ensure that nothing of this kind happens again.”

According to KXAN, Shoumaker is required to disclose his deferred adjudication if he handles money for an employer, and he must disclose the probation to any entity if he’s paid more than $1,000.

