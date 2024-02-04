Former UT student found guilty, sentenced on burglary charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former University of Texas at Austin student was sentenced Jan. 16 in connection with two burglary of a habitation charges that occurred in March 2021, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 24-year-old Rolando Benavides was found guilty and given six years deferred adjudication.

In Texas, deferred adjudication is a type of probation where the person sentenced can keep the conviction off their criminal record.

As a part of the sentencing, Benavides must also serve 60 days in county jail, as well as pay more than $12,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Benavides was also instructed to stay away from the UT residence halls.

