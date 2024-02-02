Former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham passes away, leaving ‘a legacy of justice and compassion’

Then-Utah Attorney General Jan Graham gives then-Senate President Lane Beattie a friendly pat on the shoulder on Feb. 2, 1999, after the state Senate passed legislation. Graham, who served as Utah’s attorney general from 1993 to 2001, has died. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News

Former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham has passed away.

Graham, the only woman elected as attorney general in the Beehive State’s history, was a founding member of Women Lawyers of Utah. She served as the state’s 18th attorney general for eight years.

Growing up in Sugarhouse, Graham graduated from law school at the University of Utah, according to Maren Peterson writing for the Utah Division of Archives and Records Service. She married Buzz Hunt. Before she became attorney general, she worked as a partner at a law firm.

In 1993, Graham was elected Utah Attorney General, running as a Democrat. Reaching across the aisle was something that was important to Graham.

“I spent a good deal of time when I was first elected — this may surprise some — considerable energy and thought trying to get along with some Republican members of the Legislature. So I really put some effort into individually speaking to each of them (leaders), befriending them, getting to know them, getting them to know me,” Graham said. “Perhaps I could disarm them a little, showing I’m a normal person. I’m a mother, I live in a family just like you.”

Scott Howell, former Utah State Senate minority leader, released a statement about Graham’s passing, describing her legacy as “one of unwavering dedication to justice.” Howell served alongside Graham.

“As Utah’s Attorney General, she tirelessly advocated for the principles of fairness and equality, leaving an indelible mark on the legal landscape. Graham’s passion, resilience, and leadership in the face of adversity serve as an inspiration to all,” Howell said. “In my role as the Minority Leader in the Utah State Senate, I collaborated with Jan on numerous challenging issues.”

“She consistently prioritized the law above all, going beyond any other policy initiatives in our efforts. Her moral compass and integrity never wavered,” Howell continued. “Her contributions to the legal field and her enduring impact on the lives she touched will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. May her memory continue to inspire a legacy of justice and compassion.

As attorney general, Graham was a champion for victims of domestic abuse and was integral in holding tobacco companies to account.

“Jan created Children Justice Centers, a place where children could feel comfortable talking to the police if there were problems with their home life,” Peterson wrote. “She also led the fight in suing tobacco companies for funds the state lost to treating Medicaid members for lung cancer.”

After her stint as attorney general, Graham was described as mostly leaving public life. She practiced law and helped Joe Torre build the “Safe at Home” foundation.

“General Graham was a historic legal and political figure as the first and only woman in Utah history to be elected as Attorney General, and the last Democrat elected to statewide office,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a statement. “Beyond these unique and significant milestones, she was a dedicated public servant and substantive lawyer who championed noteworthy causes as AG that continue to benefit many in Utah.”

“Among her accomplishments, she guided Utah’s role as part of groundbreaking national litigation and settlement with large tobacco companies to protect the health and safety of all Utahns. She also laid the foundation for much of the success Utah has achieved with programs like the Children’s Justice Centers. Even more important than her pioneering achievements and professional accolades, however, was her role as a loving mother and devoted family member and friend,” Reyes continued.