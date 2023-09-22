Former Utica mayor faces charges he appropriated scholarship funds meant for city students

Louis LaPolla

Louis LaPolla, a pre-eminent Utica politician for a half-century, stands accused of siphoning for his own use tens of thousands of dollars intended to help Utica students attend college.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday indicted the former mayor, Common Council member, Municipal Housing Authority executive director and longtime Utica Board of Education member on six counts of mail fraud.

LaPolla could not be reached for comment Friday.

LaPolla, 78, is accused of:

diverting money donated to a scholarship fund set up in the name of his wife, Andrea LaPolla, who had died in 2018. The scholarship's aim was to support Utica City School District graduates studying in health-related fields after high school.

spending nearly all of the tens of thousands of dollars donated on personal expenses.

LaPolla was arrested and appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday. He was ordered released on conditions until he stands trial.

If convicted in federal court, LaPolla could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1.5 million fine. The announcement of the indictment was made by U.Sa Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Alfred A. Watson, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Albany field office.

Besides the FBI, the investigation involved state police, the Oneida County District Attorney's Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry.

Louis LaPolla is pictured in this O-D file photo campaigning for Utica mayor in West Utica. He was well known for his door-to-door campaign efforts.

The indictment serves as a startling fall from grace for LaPolla, whose leadership was described in an O-D article this way last year when he decided not to continue on the school board: "...LaPolla was distinguished by his personability, the way he would pop into people’s homes in different neighborhoods, visit senior centers and generally make himself accessible to residents."

“They didn’t even look at him as a mayor,” former Utica politician Mike Cerminaro told O-D reporter Amy Neff Roth for the 2022 article. “They looked at him as a friend.”

In the article, LaPolla cited the death of Andrea LaPolla as a factor in not seeking re-election to the school board, on which he had served as president. He referred to her as his "lifeline."

Now, he faces an upcoming trial hinging on how he handled scholarship donations made to honor her memory.

