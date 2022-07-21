Former Utica officer sentenced for excessive force incident caught on camera

A former Utica police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force in January after body camera footage showed him kicking a man's head multiple times was sentenced Wednesday, according to a statement from the Northern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby sentenced Matthew Felitto, 27, to a term of probation of two years and a fine of $7,500. Felitto will be required to perform 100 hours of community service during his probation term.

"While on probation, Felitto will have to perform 100 hours of community service, which is likely to take weeks or months to complete, so he will be giving back to the community that was harmed collectively when he abused the power of his badge," sentencing requirements following the plea in January said, according to court records.

Protesters gather in front of the Utica Police Department after marching from Oneida Square on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Utica. The protest stems from an incident on Sept. 4 in which police officer Matthew Felitto was later found to have used excessive force.

As a convicted felon, Felitto will be prohibited under federal law from owning or possessing a firearm.

Pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement Felitto has resigned from the Utica Police Department.

Felitto, 37, of Utica, admitted in court in January to kicking Kerwin Taylor — described as "KT" in court records — in the face and chest while Taylor was being transported in a police van following an arrest on Sept. 4, 2020. Taylor, who was in handcuffs and leg shackles, was lying on the floor of the van face up, court records state.

The kicks left Taylor with pain and a bruised and swollen lip.

Felitto is a white police officer. Taylor is Black.

Court records state that Felitto self-reported the incident.

Taylor settled with the city of Utica last year for $150,000 for damages incurred when he was arrested.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Gadarian and Michael F. Perry with the assistance of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice.

