Former Valley View paraprofessional filmed high school student in bathroom, police charge

Mar. 7—A former Valley View School District paraprofessional took video of a high school life skills student while he used the bathroom, Archbald police said.

The former classroom aide, Cala Tolerico, admitted she took the video of the student Feb. 23 but did so "as a joke" intending "no harm," Sgt. Michael Fenton alleged in a criminal complaint charging abuse of a care-dependent person.

Tolerico, 27, provided school officials with a statement, which they shared with Fenton, the school resource officer for the high school and middle school.

Tolerico, 9 Summit Place, Carbondale, is "no longer employed" with the school district, Business Manager Corey Castellani said. Her start date was not immediately available, but Castellani said it had been relatively recent.

Attempts to reach Tolerico were unsuccessful and it was not clear from court filings if she has an attorney. She is free on $10,000 unsecured bail set Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip.

The video, which the police said showed the student's bare thighs and knees, came to light when Tolerico sent it via Snapchat to a school nurse and posted it to her Snapchat "story," which the police said is public.

The child's genitals were not visible in the video, the police said.

The nurse, Amanda Mendoza, quickly replied to Tolerico that it was inappropriate and she should delete it from her Snapchat "story," she told the police.

A middle school teacher, Samantha Howey, caught sight of the video over Mendoza's shoulder and reported it to her boss. The report made its way to the police.

Mendoza told the police the student in the video always has an aide with him, including to assist him in leaving the bathroom.

However, she was puzzled why Tolerico was in the bathroom. Aides assist the student get settled in the bathroom and then leave until the student calls for them, police said.

Tolerico previously worked in the high school's life skills class room but she did not work there at the time the video was filmed, Mendoza told police.

Superintendent Michael Boccella, Ed.D., said he could not comment beyond confirming she no longer works for the district.

Tolerico is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday.

