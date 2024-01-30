Former Vanderbilt football player, police officer Cassen Jackson-Garrison guilty of statutory rape

A Knox County jury convicted Cassen Jackson-Garrison, a former police officer and Vanderbilt University football star, of statutory rape charges months after a different jury deadlocked on whether to convict him.

Jackson-Garrison was found guilty Jan. 12 of grooming and having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2021. The 10-count conviction included charges of solicitation of a minor, rape and statutory rape, among others.

Jackson-Garrison’s sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

In a separate case in 2016, Jackson-Garrison was charged with having sex with a 16-year-old girl while he was on patrol duty in Oak Ridge. He later plead guilty to statutory rape and official misconduct charges in 2017 and received supervised probation. His charges were dismissed after completing the two years of probation.

Before he was a police officer in Oak Ridge, Jackson-Garrison served as a probationary officer at the Knoxville Police Department, according to Knox News’ archives, but left the day after he was accused of exposing himself.

Jackson-Garrison played football at Central High School in Knoxville and Vanderbilt University.

