Former Vanderbilt student charged with cyberstalking classmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old Texas man has been indicted for cyberstalking a fellow student while both were enrolled at Vanderbilt University.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging Dominic Lambert, 24, of Plano, Texas, with cyberstalking.

According to court documents, Lambert met a young woman in February 2021 when the two were both undergraduate students at Vanderbilt University.

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Tanger Outlets shoplifters

The two became friends but when the woman declined Lambert’s romantic interest, he became obsessed with her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee. From December 2021 to December 2022, Lambert reportedly sent text messages, e-mail messages, social media messages, and made phone calls repeatedly to the victim, her family and her friends.

In October 2022, an order of protection was issued in state court, which Lambert violated three separate times, once by sending the victim over 70 consecutive emails and another for calling her 55 times from the Metro jail, according to court documents.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

If convicted, Lambert faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

No additional information was immediately released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.