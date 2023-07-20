Former Vaughn prison riot defendant charged with May killing of man in Wilmington

A 33-year-old man who was previously a defendant in the case of the deadly 2017 riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has been charged with first-degree murder, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Police said Kevin Berry fatally shot 35-year-old Thaddeus Blackman on May 9 in Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood. He was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on July 10 and arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Berry has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person.

He was incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1.1 million cash-only bail.

