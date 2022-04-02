Former vault company building fire considered suspicious

Apr. 2—SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove borough police are describing Wednesday's fire at the vacant Wilbert Vault Co. building as suspicious and asking for the public's input.

In a statement released Friday, police ask for the public's assistance in providing any information about the "suspicious fire" at 301 N. Market St. in Selinsgrove.

The police are asking the public for copies of any videos or information about individuals in the area of the building, including nearby Strawberry Alley, prior to the fire at about 8 p.m.

Borough police are assisting state police and Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Co. in the investigation that destroyed the building.

Jim and William Grose own the building and had planned to open a distillery at the location, but had not begun any renovations or turned on any utilities.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call borough police at 570-374-8655 or the fire company at 570-374-0011.