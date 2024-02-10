Former VB coach now to face federal prosecution of child sexual abuse images

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The former Virginia Beach travel baseball coach accused of distributing child sexual abuse images is being transferred into federal custody.

Shannon Ashley Robbins (Photo provided by the Virginia Beach City Jail)

WAVY-TV 10 discovered that Shannon Robbins’ charges were all nolle prossed. Robbins was arrested back in October 2023 and charged with multiple charges relating to child sexual abuse images, including reproducing with the intent to sell, transmit or display.

Robbins used to coach the travel baseball team 757 Braves.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Macie Allen said the U.S. Attorney’s Office is now handling the case, and Robbins will be prosecuted in federal court.

