Former Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers sued for harassment by second employee

Former Ventura County Executive Mike Powers

A former executive with the Ventura County Health Care Agency filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing former County Executive Officer Mike Powers of sexual harassment and the county of forcing her out of her job after she complained.

The suit was filed in Ventura County Superior Court and names Powers, the County of Ventura, the Health Care Agency and Bill Foley, the agency’s former director, as defendants. In addition to the harassment allegations against Powers, she accuses him, Foley and the county of discrimination and retaliation.

It is the second lawsuit to accuse Powers of harassing a female subordinate. The first was filed in June, by an employee in the county executive office who claims Powers sexually and racially harassed her, kissed her against her will, and retaliated against her when she refused his advances.

Powers retired from the county’s top administrative job 11 months ago, after an outside investigation found the woman’s accusations were likely true and the Ventura County Board of Supervisors placed him on administrative leave.

Powers has denied the accusations, and last year he filed claims against the county for wrongful termination. Those claims preserved his ability to sue the county, but he has not filed suit.

On Friday, Powers also denied the allegations in the latest lawsuit, filed by the former Health Care Agency executive.

"As with the prior lawsuit, we completely deny all the allegations against Mike," his attorney, Jon Light of LightGabler in Camarillo, said in an email to the Star. "This lawsuit is a belated and frivolous copycat lawsuit, entirely without merit, and not supported by the facts or the law. We hope people will not rush to judgment and will wait for the evidence to be heard. We are confident that we will prevail in court."

Tiffany North, the top attorney for the county, declined to comment, and Foley did not respond to a request for comment.

The new lawsuit was filed by a former county employee who was a deputy director of the Health Care Agency from April 2019 to February 2020, when Foley was the agency's director. The Health Care Agency oversees the Ventura County Medical Center hospital and clinics, the county Behavioral Health and Public Health departments and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman’s lawsuit identifies her only by her initials, and the Star does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual harassment by name unless they wish to be identified.

She claims that Powers “improperly flirted” with her and “sexualized” the work environment, insisting on sitting next her at social events and treating her differently than male employees.

In July 2019, a few months after she started working for the county, she says she “was made aware of rumors of Powers sleeping with female employees,” including the employee whose complaints resulted in his suspension and retirement. That employee said in her lawsuit last year that she never had a relationship with Powers and accused him of spreading rumors about her.

In the latest lawsuit, the Health Care Agency employee says she was “accosted on several occasions” by county employees who told her she “was being labeled as one of ‘Mike’s women,’” which she took to mean they believed she was having an affair with Powers.

She says she then met with Powers and told him the rumors were damaging to her personal and professional reputation. She told him she wasn’t comfortable sitting next to him at social events and asked him not to flirt with her and to direct all work requests through Foley, her direct supervisor.

She claims that Foley retaliated after she confronted Powers, by excluding her from meetings, taking away her work duties, refusing to address her as “doctor,” meeting with her staff without her, and “denigrating her reputation internally and externally.”

She also says in her lawsuit that she uncovered financial improprieties in the Health Care Agency. Foley, she claims, made “several false statements” to the Board of Supervisors regarding payments to a contractor. She claims in her lawsuit that she disclosed an internal Health Care Agency report to Powers’ office that detailed the county’s unbilled insurance claims, and contradicted statements Foley had made to the board. She claims that Foley and the county also retaliated against her after these actions.

According to the lawsuit, Foley told the woman that her position would be eliminated, and in February 2020 she resigned, “or else face the public shame of a termination being published in the newspapers.”

She was then hired by the county as a consultant, to finish some of the projects she was working on. The contract was set to pay her up to $155,000 for six months of work, but in her lawsuit, she claims that the county “continually decreased” her compensation and eventually awarded the contract to Foley instead after he retired as director of the Health Care Agency. His compensation as a consultant was “exponentially higher” than hers had been, the lawsuit states.

Foley’s contract started in March 2021 and paid $19,500 per month for at least 43 hours of work per month.

His contract did not begin until nine months after his former chief deputy's had ended, according to county records. There was some overlap in the duties spelled out in their contracts, including strategic planning for the agency and planning a health care campus in Santa Paula.

But Foley’s was a general consulting agreement for a flat monthly fee, while the former deputy director’s contract called for her to work on a few specific projects, with payments of between $12,500 and $35,000 for completing each one.

The former Health Care Agency employee says in her lawsuit that she has suffered emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical medical symptoms, lost wages and other harm to her career. She is asking to be reinstated to her old job or something equivalent and for monetary damages, back pay, medical expenses and attorney’s fees.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ex-Ventura County exec Mike Powers sued for sexual harassment