Former Vermont university dean found shot to death near campus

Students returned to Vermont State University on Monday following the still-unsolved murder of a retired dean near the school last week.

There were no classes at the Castleton campus on Thursday due to fall break, when 77-year-old former dean and professor Honoree Fleming was fatally shot on the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail.

Fleming died from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

State police have called this person of interest "armed and dangerous" and asked homes and businesses near the trail to go over their security cameras in case they have footage of this man.

"Honoree was a part of the Castleton family and was beloved by faculty, staff, and students," Vermont State University said in a statement on social media after her death.

"Scores of students benefited from Dr. Fleming’s teachings and research. ... This is an unbelievable tragedy for the Castleton campus and for all of Vermont State University. Honoree will be deeply missed," the statement said.

Fleming lived in Castleton with her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Powers, the school said. Before arriving at Castleton, Fleming was on the faculty at Trinity College, Middlebury College, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Many students returned to campus on Sunday and Monday ahead of the re-start of classes on Tuesday.

Sophomore Samera Rideout said she had no intention going to the trail where Fleming was killed, about a mile south of campus.

“Well, I know I’m not going that way anytime soon,” Rideout told NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Junior Josh Peters said he hopes police issue a more detailed description of the suspect soon, because 5-10 with redish hair could fit any number of people.

“It doesn’t really help because that’s almost like everybody you’d come across, so it is surprising, and it’s really upsetting too," he said.

Peters is a defensive back on the Spartans football team, which plays at home on Saturday.

“However long it takes them to catch them, if he’s still on the loose come Saturday, I don’t know what’s to happen,” said Peters.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com