Former veteran California FBI agent convicted of bribery

10
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former FBI agent in Northern California who handled national security issues was convicted Tuesday of accepting at least $150,000 in gifts and cash bribes to provide confidential information to a man with organized crime ties, prosecutors said.

Babak Broumand, 56, of Lafayette, was found guilty in Los Angeles of conspiracy, bribery of a public official and monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

He could face 15 to 45 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in January.

Broumand, who joined the FBI in 1999, worked until 2018 in the bureau's San Francisco office, where he was responsible for national security investigations, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said from 2015 to 2018, Broumand accepted “cash, checks, private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, hotel stays, escorts, meals, and other items of value" in return for searching law enforcement databases to help a self-proclaimed lawyer and his criminal associates learn if they were under investigation and avoid prosecution.

Court documents refer to the lawyer only as “E.S." but his name was Edgar Sargsyan, who earlier pleaded guilty to bribing Broumand and another federal agent and testified at his trial.

The two men were introduced at a Beverly Hills cigar club.

Sargsyan has admitted making a fortune by stealing identities, making credit card charges and taking out bank loans in their names, and while he falsely claimed to be an attorney he acknowledged actually paying a friend to take the bar exam under his name, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“To conceal the nature of their corrupt relationship, Broumand made it falsely appear that E.S. was working as an FBI source" and wrote false reports stating he was making legitimate database queries, according to the Department of Justice.

One involved Levon Termendzhyan, whom prosecutors described as an Armenian organized crime figure for whom Sargsyan had worked.

Termendzhyan was convicted in 2020 in a Utah federal court of involvement in a $1 billion fraud scheme involving renewable fuel tax credits, prosecutors said. He awaits sentencing.

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in breach of L.A. County election worker data

    The CEO of a Michigan software company has been accused of storing personal information of L.A. County election workers on servers in China.

  • U.S. Treasury seeks phased G7 oil sanctions as EU ban looms

    GENEVA (Reuters) -G7 sanctions on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, senior U.S. treasury official Ben Harris said on Tuesday, as the bloc seeks to limit unintended economic damage while curbing Moscow's funds to wage war in Ukraine. Harris, the Treasury's assistant secretary for economic policy, told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva that Group of Seven sanctions will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and a third phase will tackle lower value products such as naphtha. Sanctions from the G7 and the European Union, which is opting for a two-phase ban, are set to begin on Dec. 5.

  • Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem Jermaine Wright sentenced to 5-years in federal prison

    Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem Jermaine Wright has been sentenced to federal prison after being found guilty of accepting a bribe and hiring an arsonist

  • Marijuana farmer sent to prison for trying to bribe former Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey

    A Siskiyou County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on marijuana growing charges and for attempting to bribe the former county sheriff.

  • No charges filed in fatal Secret Service shooting outside ambassador’s residence

    Federal prosecutors aren’t filing charges against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The U.S. attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights…

  • 'Criminal syndicate' of USPS employees indicted for alleged $1.3M fraud and identity theft scheme

    Three USPS employees were indicted last week for an alleged scheme to defraud credit card companies by stealing credit cards and personal information from the mail.

  • Herschel Walker denies he paid for abortion

    Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's Senate race, is denying a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker is staunchly anti-abortion. His son, Christian Walker, is denouncing his campaign. Robert Costa has the details.

  • Mexico president denies spying on critics after Pegasus allegations

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday denied his administration spied on journalists or opponents following a report that the phones of at least three people investigating human rights abuses were infected with Pegasus spyware. An analysis by digital watchdog Citizen Lab on Sunday found that phones belonging to two journalists and a human rights activist were infected with Pegasus between 2019 and 2021. Lopez Obrador won office in 2018 after an election campaign in which he pledged to put an end to the government spying on its citizens and later said he would not use Pegasus.

  • Person of interest captured in family's kidnapping, victims still missing

    An infant girl, her parents and her uncle were kidnapped Monday from a business in Central California, authorities said.

  • Merritt Island family stays grounded despite high waters surrounding home

    Merritt Island family says more needs to be done as flood waters still surround home like a moat

  • Fetterman dismisses GOP attacks on crime, health as polls tighten in Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against recent attacks from the GOP on his record on crime as well as his health amid polls indicating a tight race between him and Republican challenger Mehmet Oz. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday night, host Joy Reid referenced the fact that Republicans…

  • Houston Tipping's Attorney: Officer died after being injured by fellow LAPD cop investigated for sex assault

    The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping revealed a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorney on Monday said Tipping died after being injured by a fellow officer who was under investigation for sexually assaulting a woman.

  • Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history

    Its not often you see an NBA player on the court into his 40s, and the 2022-23 season will be no different. Heres a look at the NBAs oldest players this season and in history.

  • Can Republicans pull off an upset in Colorado’s Senate race?

    Republicans are hoping Colorado Senate candidate Joe O’Dea’s move to distance himself from the more extreme elements of the party will help them pull off a win in what could be a potential sleeper race come November. O’Dea, a construction company executive running to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), has expressed support for some abortion…

  • Man shot 12 times at gas station during attempted carjacking on West Side

    Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car.

  • Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old.

  • ‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage

    Dozens of mobile homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area.

  • 'He will continue to leave clues': Former FBI agent on potential serial killer

    ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett about the investigative tactics used in the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton, California.

  • Exclusive-Boeing doesn't expect MAX 10 to gain FAA approval before summer 2023 -letter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co does not anticipate winning approval for the 737 MAX 10 before next summer, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) letter sent on Monday that intensifies concerns about the company's timeline for deliveries. Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the MAX 10, which is slightly larger than current 737 MAXs in service, as well as for a smaller variant, the MAX 7. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes' entry into service.

  • White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach

    With few options for strengthening abortion access, President Joe Biden is trying to keep the issue front and center in the leadup to the midterm elections, when Democrats hope to harness anger over growing restrictions to keep control of Congress. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gathered several Cabinet secretaries and other top administration officials on Tuesday in a bureaucratic show of force as they met with doctors from around the country. “Folks, what century are we in?” Biden asked, warning that conservatives could unravel the ability to obtain birth control next.