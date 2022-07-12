Former VFW commander accused of posing as an injured veteran agrees to admit to fraud

PROVIDENCE – A former North Kingstown VFW commander agreed on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges that she defrauded veterans charity organizations of more than $250,000 by posing as an ex-Marine battling a grave cancer diagnosis due to toxic exposure on the battlefields.

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Warwick, of East Greenwich, will plead guilty to charges of fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.

In exchange for her admissions, federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence in the low-end of sentencing guidelines in which she faces a maximum of 24 years behind bars. The plea agreement specifies that the sentence she receives for wire fraud be served consecutively to the mandatory two years she faces in prison for aggravated identity theft.

She also has paid $82,489 in restitution to the federal government from the sale of her former home.

How Cavanaugh allegedly lied to obtain more than $200K

Cavanaugh is accused of using her position as a social worker at the Providence VA Medical Center to obtain an actual cancer patient's medical records and pass them off as her own to obtain more than $200,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project and other charitable groups dedicated to aiding injured veterans. According to federal authorities, a search of U.S. Department of Defense records revealed, however, that she never served in any branch of the U.S. military.

Cavanaugh is alleged, too, to have portrayed herself as a wounded veteran who served overseas in the U.S. Marines and falsely represented herself as a recipient of a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Photos appeared in local media reports showing her in full uniform wearing replica medals, which authorities say she purchased online.

Cavanaugh resigned from VFW Post 152 in January amid allegations that she faked her military service and lied about having Stage IV lung cancer in order to solicit online donations.

She claimed that she had lung cancer due to exposure to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, and from inhaling particulate matter in the aftermath of an Improvised Explosive Device, or IED, attack, investigators said.

As proof, Cavanaugh provided records of a cancer diagnosis and copies of medical bills that indicated she was undergoing cancer treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She also gave the charity a copy of the military discharge certificate known as a DD-214, according to a federal affidavit seeking a search warrant for her home.

The truth revealed

The ruse began to crumble, authorities said, when HunterSeven contacted the Providence VA Medical Center in late January to confirm that Cavanaugh had been in the Marines. Instead, the federal databases revealed that she had never served in the military at all.

Federal prosecutors in March charged her with four felony counts of fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond agreed to release Cavanaugh on a $50,000 bond with conditions over the objections of Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.

Cavanaugh is being represented by Kensley R. Barrett and Nicholas J. Parrillo.

State lawmakers passed a law criminalizing stolen valor in the aftermath of Cavanaugh's allegations.

