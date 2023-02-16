Former Vice President Mike Pence says he'll 'fight subpoena from Biden's DOJ'
Former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to fight subpoenas "from Biden's DOJ" for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man's girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after he had killed one man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia already had pleaded guilty to murder and other charges earlier this month in the sword attack.
Did Auburn knock it out of the park by hiring Hugh Freeze? One QB-turned-analyst says that it's too early to tell.
36 House Democrats are calling for millions in funding for a controversial pilot program that helps illegal immigrants facing deportation, despite GOP objections.
Republican leaders vowing to protect Social Security and Medicare benefits as part of the coming budget battles are running into a wall of skepticism across the aisle, lending a rocky start to the high-stakes debate over the future of federal spending. Despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) promise that entitlement cuts are “off the table” in…
A 3-year-old boy accidentally killed himself while playing with a gun near DeLand. Will his parents or guardians face charges? Florida law says possibly.
China was Germany's biggest trading partner in 2022 for the seventh year in a row, figures published Thursday showed, as policymakers worry about economic over-reliance on Beijing.Fears have been growing in Germany about an over-reliance on China against the backdrop of tensions between the West and Beijing over its ties with Russia and human rights issues.
The LAPD's largest union asked city attorney for a meeting to create protocols for interactions between Mejia's team and police. She has declined for now.
The new EU sanctions, designed to weaken the Russian military machine, also include symbolic goods that do not affect strategic industries. Source: Euobserver reports with reference to a 146-page list of goods that will no longer be exported to Russia, writes European Pravda.
Haley's call for mental tests annoyed some elderly senators. "I think she should test her own mental competency," said Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.
One of the biggest college wrestling meets of the season ended with the Tigers scoring a top-three upset over a Big 12 Conference rival.
Tracing firm Elliptic said it followed the money through Tornado Cash.
David Malpass has stepped down as president of the World Bank, with a year still left before the end of his five-year term.
The Commanders have a lot of questions this offseason.
House leader talks immigration reform at World Ag Expo while colleagues explain the need to help agriculture.
Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show. Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.
$19,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets in Hall County.
Arin Hankerd, 42, a former teacher at Atlantic High School, was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old student, police reports state.
Two lawmakers from across the aisle found common ground on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where an environment disaster continues weeks after the incident.
LVIV, Ukraine — Latvian roofing companies and South Korean trade specialists. Fuel cell manufacturers from Denmark and timber producers from Austria. Private equity titans from New York and concrete plant operators from Germany. Thousands of businesses around the globe are positioning themselves for a possible multibillion-dollar gold rush: the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war is over. Russia is stepping up its offensive heading into the second year of the war, but already the staggering r
Former and current Google employees told The Information the company had taken a cautious approach to AI development.