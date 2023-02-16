Former Vice President Mike Pence says he'll 'fight subpoena from Biden's DOJ'

Reuters

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show. Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.