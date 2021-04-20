Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Walter Mondale, who transformed the role of U.S. vice president while serving under Jimmy Carter and was the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, died Monday at 93, according to a family spokesperson.

The big picture: President Biden, who was mentored by Mondale through the years, said in 2015 that the former vice president gave him a "roadmap" to successfully take on the job.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • He was the first vice president to have an office in the White House and was deeply engaged in both U.S. and foreign policy, working closely with the president.

  • "I took Fritz's roadmap. He actually gave me a memo, classic Fritz, gave me a memo, as to what I should be looking for and what kind of commitments I should get to be able to do the job the way Fritz thought it should be done," Biden said at an event honoring Mondale in 2015.

Backstory: Mondale spoke by phone on Sunday with President Biden and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said his friend and former campaign staffer Tom Cosgrove. While he and his family believed his death was imminent, after those calls he “perked up.”

  • In a final goodbye email to 320 staffers spanning four decades, Mondale told his staffers how much they meant to him, adding he knew that they’d keep up “the good fight” and “Joe in the White House certainly helps.” The email, which was shared with Axios, was prepared to be sent upon his death.

  • Cosgrove said Mondale had been deeply worried about the impact of a potential second Donald Trump term on American democracy. "There was a difference after the inauguration - a letting go,” Cosgrove said. “There was a big exhale of relief.”

Mondale and Carter were the longest-living post-presidential team in U.S. history.

  • In his 1984 presidential run, Mondale nominated New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, making her the first female nominee for vice president of any major American party.

  • He was awarded the Public Leadership in Neurology Award from the American Academy of Neurology in 2015 for raising awareness for brain health, after he lost his wife, Joan, and daughter, Eleanor, to brain diseases.

  • Mondale served as Minnesota's U.S. senator from 1964-1976. He also served as former President Clinton's ambassador to Japan.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, dies at 93

    Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost one of the most lopsided presidential elections after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday. Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. In a statement Monday night, Carter said he considered Mondale “the best vice president in our country’s history.”

  • Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

    (Reuters) -Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in a historic landslide to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, died on Monday at age 93, his family said. "It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota," the family said in a statement. Mondale, the first major U.S. party presidential nominee to pick a woman running mate, believed in an activist government and worked for civil rights, school integration, consumer protection and farm and labor interests as a U.S. senator and vice president during Carter's troubled one-term presidency from 1977 to 1981.

  • Read: Former Vice President Walter Mondale's last message to staff

    Former Vice President Walter Mondale wrote a farewell letter to his staff, sent upon his death on Monday, thanking them for years working together. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDear Team, Well my time has come. I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor. Before I Go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me. Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side! Together we have accomplished so much and I know you will keep up the good fight. Joe in the White House certainly helps. I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you! My best to all of you!Fritz Photo courtesy of Mondale.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report

    The Biden administration has removed Trump-appointed atmospheric scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her role overseeing a comprehensive report on how climate change is affecting the U.S., the Washington Post first reported Monday.Why it matters: Weatherhead has not been fired — merely reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey — the move represents an effort by the Biden administration to remove Trump-era appointees from scientific roles, per CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The move could cause further delays to the next edition of the National Climate Assessment, which is congressionally mandated to be produced every four years.The big picture: Weatherhead's original appointment to the position in November came as a surprise given that she is a mainstream climate scientist whose work reflects that climate change is a serious threat — unlike some other Trump-appointees. However, Weatherhead did allegedly clash with some of the other officials involved about the "direction of the report," per the Post.What they're saying: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate official who ultimately supervised Weatherhead in her position, told Axios in an interview Monday that the White House is committed to producing a "robust" and "effective" assessment. "All I can really say is that Dr. Weatherhead's detail is ending, she's returning to USGS, her home agency," Lubchenco, who serves as the deputy director for climate and the environment at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. said. "We're very grateful to her for her service."Lubchenco left open the possibility that the next assessment, currently due out in 2023, might be subject to further delays. "We will do everything possible to adhere to the schedule but that I guess remains to be seen," she said.Flashback: The last climate assessment, published in 2018, warned of increasingly damaging climate impacts on the U.S., raising the possibility of severe economic damage in coming decades. Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Lubchenco.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Michigan Governor Traveled Out of State to Visit Chronically Ill Father

    Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled out of state to visit her father, who has a chronic illness, within the past six months and at least one month ago, a spokeswoman told Lansing-based MIRS News on Monday. The news comes after Whitmer cautioned against traveling to Florida for spring break amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Several Michigan health officials reportedly traveled out of the state for spring break, despite Whitmer’s recommendation to remain in Michigan. Whitmer’s “dad was fully vaccinated, and the governor is tested regularly and has never tested positive for COVID,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told MIRS. The governor traveled to see “her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness” and did not arrive during spring break, Brown said. Brown did not say to which state Whitmer traveled; however, a source told MIRS that the governor’s father has a home in Florida. Whitmer has also traveled out of Michigan to attend President Biden’s inauguration and to visit Michigan National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol in January. “All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely following public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits,” Brown noted. “Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor’s personal schedule.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, criticized Whitmer’s decision to travel. “Gov. Whitmer and the Democrat Party shut down the Michigan economy, closed schools and continue to warn us about traveling during this pandemic, yet she refuses to abide by the same set of rules,” Goodman said in a written statement. “Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 response can be summed up as — rules for thee, but not for me.”

  • Trump and Lindsey Graham are charging $25K to play in their golf tournament to raise funds for Republicans

    Graham has emerged as a top ally to Trump post-presidency and has said Republicans have no future without the former president.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett gets $2 million advance for a book deal, according to new report

    The $2 million figure is significantly higher than what Barrett's colleagues Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor received for their books.

  • After Trump Campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle Joins Disgraced Former Governor’s Senate Bid

    Guilfoyle has her next political role after advising former President Donald Trump's re-election team

  • Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24

    Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Amy Klobuchar and Lindsey Graham call on Biden to resettle Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS

    Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) are calling on the Biden administration to help resettle Yazidi women who were the victims of a brutal Islamic State campaign in Iraq from 2014-2017, according to a letter shared with Axios.The backstory: Thousands of women from the Yazidi religious minority were enslaved by ISIS and raped by their captors, as the senators note in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Many were forced into marriages and made to convert to Islam.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany subsequently had children which, because their fathers were both non-Yazidis and often the perpetrators of a genocide against the sect, might not be accepted by the community.What they’re saying: “After the women were liberated, they learned that their young children were at risk of being killed if they brought them back home to the Yazidi region of Northern Iraq,” Klobuchar and Graham write.“These women then faced the wrenching decision of whether to return home or remain with their children in halfway houses."The senators call on the Biden administration to accept some of the Yazidi women as refugees in the U.S., and to push countries in the region to do the same.The bottom line: "It is time for the United States to exercise its leadership on behalf of these women and children. We ask that you take action to find them a home," they write.Go deeper: Biden defends not immediately raising refugee capLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She's no monster

    Defense lawyers insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court Monday for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million bail. The attorneys have thrice failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Kate Middleton Served as 'Peacemaker' for Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    ET spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl about how Kate Middleton played peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's Funeral. She also reveals which members of the royal family gave Harry the cold shoulder during his visit to the U.K. Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday. He died a week prior, at 99 years old.

  • Chauvin trial judge says Waters's comments could overturn a verdict on appeal

    After final arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial were delivered, defense attorney Eric Nelson moved for a mistrial based in part because of statements made by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. In Minnesota on Saturday, Waters responded to reporters’ questions about what protesters should do, saying, “We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill said those remarks could lead to a verdict being overturned on appeal. Before ultimately denying the mistrial request, Cahill slammed elected officials for talking about the case, “especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”

  • New evidence leads judge to revoke bail for Proud Boy leaders involved in Capitol riot

    A federal judge will revoke bail for two leaders of the Proud Boys, a paramilitary right-wing extremist group, after they were released while awaiting trial for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.Why it matters: The judge said he was swayed by new evidence from prosecutors showing encrypted messages and profanity-laden social media posts from the defendants that vowed violence against lawmakers who planned to certify the election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The defendants stand charged with seeking to steal one of the crown jewels of our country, in a sense, by interfering with the peaceful transfer of power," Judge Timothy Kelly said about his decision. "It’s no exaggeration to say the rule of law ... in the end, the existence of our constitutional republic is threatened by it."The ruling, previewed in a Monday court hearing, reverses an earlier decision to free the men pending trial. New evidence brought by prosecutors shows Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs played a key role in orchestrating the riots, according to Kelly, which became a deciding factor in the case.Prosecutors say Nordean helped plan the Proud Boys' tactical strategy for Jan. 6: divide into smaller groups and overwhelm police. Prosecutors are also holding Nordean and Biggs partially responsible for significant damage caused by a fellow Proud Boy who smashed a window with a riot shield. The group's actions led to one of the earliest breaches of the Capitol, per Politico.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In first White House TikTok Live, Jen Psaki talks gun control, police reform

    In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Colorado judge resigns after using N-word

    After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.