Former Virginia Beach City Council candidate’s libel case against man who wrote salacious Facebook posts goes to trial

It was days before Virginia Beach voters were set to elect new City Council members in 2018 when then-candidate Dee Oliver learned about the “vile” Facebook comments — allegations about her sex life and morals — that would instantly change her life.

A friend forwarded the comments to Oliver — an author and member of the city’s Planning Commission who was vying for one of the two at-large City Council seats up for grabs that year.

“When I saw it I was completely hysterical,” Oliver said of the online comments during testimony this week in Virginia Beach Circuit Court in a defamation case she filed against the man who’s admitted to writing them. That man, Virginia Beach real estate investor James Cohen, is a longtime local political activist who’d once been a supporter of Oliver’s and had encouraged her to run for office.

“It was just horrific,” Oliver told jurors during testimony Wednesday. “I had never seen anything so vile in my entire life... I mean, who writes something like that?”

Oliver was the first witness called to testify in the trial, which began Wednesday and is expected to go to the jury by Friday afternoon. She filed the $10 million lawsuit against Cohen a few months after narrowly losing the election to incumbent John Moss and political newcomer Aaron Rouse.

Cohen’s comments were published Nov. 4, 2018 — two days before the election — on the Facebook page “Vintage North End Virginia Beach an Illustrated History Archive.” The Facebook group had about 9,000 members at the time and much of the discussion on it was political in nature.

Oliver’s estranged stepdaughter, Christine Melchor, wrote a lengthy post deriding her stepmother. She described her stepmother as being morally repugnant and implied her political campaign was corrupt. It also accused Oliver of causing a rift between Melchor and her father, Boyd Melchor, the owner of the Kelly’s Tavern local restaurant chain.

Cohen commented on Melchor’s post, suggesting Oliver had sex with a physical fitness trainer in a hospital bathroom while the man was there for heart surgery — and while his family was in the next room. He also implied that Oliver had her “boobs done” days after her first husband’s death.

Oliver, 62, testified Wednesday that the hospital sexual encounter Cohen described never happened. She also said her first husband, John “Johnny” Oliver Sr., a co-owner of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, died of a brain aneurysm.

Oliver told jurors Cohen’s published comments have had a devastating impact on her. She said she stopped going to church, avoided going out and socializing with others, had trouble sleeping, cried often and suffered from headaches and nightmares. She said she gnashed her teeth so much she cracked four of them and had to get implants to replace them.

“I was so embarrassed and humiliated,” Oliver said. “I was just extremely self conscious every time I walked into a room. Even going into the grocery store was difficult.”

While Cohen didn’t name the physical fitness trainer in his comments, Oliver’s attorney, Jeremiah Denton, called to the witness stand a man who dated Oliver after she was widowed and goes to the same gym that she does.

Keith Osborne told jurors he’d undergone surgery and was hospitalized during the time he and Oliver were dating. He said Oliver came to visit him, but scoffed at the idea that the two had sex during her visit.

Denton called Cohen as an adverse witness. Cohen testified he initially supported Oliver’s candidacy but later became concerned she was only interested in issues that affected the city’s wealthy North End, where she lived, and that she would end up being another “crony” for the city’s power elite.

He said he preferred candidates Moss and Rouse, who he believed cared more about citywide issues that he was most concerned about, including flooding and taxation.

Cohen said Christine Melchor was the source of the information he posted. He also said he hadn’t communicated with her before the night they exchanged a series of messages through Facebook Messenger. He posted his comments that same night.

“I didn’t have any reason to believe it was not true,” Cohen said, referring to the information Melchor shared with him. “She’s a family member with information only a family member would know.”

Cohen said, however, that he knew that Melchor’s and Oliver’s relationship was strained. And he conceded he did nothing to verify the information she provided.

Denton also called three witnesses who said Cohen’s reputation for “truth and veracity” in the community was poor. The witnesses included Virginia Beach attorney Jack Drescher, developer Bruce Thompson and businessman Frank Malbon.

Denton rested his case Thursday. The defense is set to begin calling witnesses Friday morning.

The trial apparently proved difficult to ignore in the online Facebook group where the legal trouble started, much to the chagrin of the judge overseeing the case.

Judge Beverly Snukals called Danna Cullen, the administrator of the Vintage North End Facebook group page and a potential witness in the case, into the courtroom Thursday to answer questions about a recent posting on the page.

The post suggested Cullen was getting information about the proceedings from people inside the courtroom, which is a violation of court rules. Cullen said she wasn’t in court when Snukals admonished witnesses about the rules, and assured her she would refrain from getting information about what was happening in the case.

“This whole Facebook thing has gotten us where we are today and you’re all continuing to do it,” the judge told Cullen and two others she’d questioned under oath about the incident. “I suggest you stop because you’re all going to get into some grave trouble.”

