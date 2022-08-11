Former Virginia Beach police chief leading task force on violent crime

Jim Cervera’s no stranger to dealing with crime on city streets. He spent decades working in the Virginia Beach Police Department, including serving as the chief for 10 years.

Cervera retired in 2020, but he’s been working behind the scenes to make Virginia Beach safer. He now co-leads a task force that was created after a spat of shootings at the Oceanfront and is focused on lessoning violence among youth and young adults. On Tuesday, he talked to the City Council about the group’s upcoming plans.

“We’re going to build a better city,” Cervera said. “We realize the important of safety and security for our city.”

They’ve brought various department heads together including from the police department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney as well as human services, schools and libraries to identify the problems and potential solutions.

Originally, the task force was going to focus on “youth,” but Cervera said it will expand to include working with people in their 20s.

“When somebody turns 18 a light doesn’t necessarily go on and suddenly value systems change,” he said.

Representatives from the police and parks and recreation departments are traveling this week to Los Angeles to learn about a program there that provides meals, activities, and entertainment for families in neighborhood parks. A similar program in Virginia Beach could bring about positive change, Cervera said.

Cervera and taskforce co-chair Pastor Michael Daniels will be meeting with community groups soon in Virginia Beach.

“We want to hear what their perceptions are, hear what they think we, the city, could be doing better,” Cervera said. “But most importantly, we are then going to ask them, how will your group, your individuals come on board with these programs.”

The focus on youth gun violence moved to the forefront in Virginia Beach last year after 10 people were shot, two of whom died, at the Oceanfront on March 26, 2021. Mayor Bobby Dyer assembled the taskforce, which began meeting earlier this year. He also joined other Hampton Roads mayors who have formed a regional taskforce on gun violence.

Story continues

During that chaotic night in the resort area in the spring of 2021, DeShayla Harris, 28, was shot and killed by what police have said was a stray bullet on 19th Street. No one has been charged in Harris’s homicide.

Harris’s mother, Elisheba, attended Tuesday’s formal City Council meeting and spoke at the podium.

“This pain is not going away,” said Harris, who said she’s started a business to help other people suffering from traumatic events. “I want to help the environment, the community.”

The mayor said he plans to invite Harris to the September meeting of the regional task force on youth gun violence.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com