Former Visalia detectives plead guilty to falsify police reports, sentenced

Two former Visalia narcotics detectives will not serve prison time after they were accused of a slew of crimes in 2018, and later arrested.

In fact, they won't serve anymore jail time, either.

Despite the 48-count grand jury indictment filed against the men in 2020, Shane Logan and Bryan Ferreira pleaded guilty to one felony count of falsifying a police report and were sentenced to time served along with probation. Logan spent one day in jail following the arrest, while Ferreira spent four days behind bars.

Logan and Ferreira will also be on probation for a year, according to Tulare County District Attorney officials.

"We owe a debt of thanks to Tulare Police Department and district attorneys for bringing these two defendants to justice," Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Underwood said.

Bryan Ferreira and Shane Logan were in court on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

The co-defendants faced charges of falsifying police reports, conspiracy, and perjury under the "color of authority." Logan faced 11 years in prison plus one year of local jail time and Ferreira faced 34 years plus six years of local jail time.

Part of the issue prosecutors faced was finding reputable witnesses to testify against the former Visalia officers.

Although the defendants will not see the inside of a cell, prosecutors say that the men were brought to justice.

As part of the agreement, the men surrendered their Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates, "effectively and permanently prohibiting them from working as police officers in California," prosecutors stated.

"It was very important to get an admission of wrongdoing. It was a goal to ensure they can no longer be peace officers," Underwood said. "This plea ensured both of those things."

Underwood hopes the case will deter future police officers, who "may engage in dishonest conduct."

Allegations of misconduct

The investigation into the officer's alleged crimes began in Tulare after the Visalia officers, part of the Special Enforcement Unit, served a series of search warrants.

Tulare officers said they weren't notified of the busts, although such notification is common courtesy when one agency goes into another's city. Investigators said police reports didn't match up and found alleged drug deals claimed to obtain search warrants that never happened.

After six months of investigation, the Tulare officers said detectives uncovered dozens of allegations of misconduct stemming from evidence and interviews from confidential informants.

Logan and Ferreira were placed on administrative leave and later fired from Visalia Police Department. The detectives had patrolled the streets for more than a decade each.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar called the actions "sad and disappointing." He added that the actions should not reflect on the police department.

"We are angry about it and we will deal with it," Salazar said in 2018. "Our mission doesn't change."

As a result of the charges, prosecutors had to dismiss at least 40 criminal cases that Logan and Ferreira worked on. At the time of their arrests, District Attorney Tim Ward said he couldn't recall a time when prosecutors had to dismiss so many cases.

Grand jury indictment

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office decided to forego a preliminary hearing because new evidence surfaced after the original complaint was filed in November 2018.

In January 2020, a Tulare County Grand Jury handed down a multi-count indictment. The original complaint was dismissed in favor of the indictment.

The 48-count indictment included charges of filing a false report, conspiracy to commit a crime, and perjury by declaration, unauthorized disclosure of confidential information, embezzlement and falsification of accounts by a public officer.

For Ferreira, two serious felonies were added to his case including forced oral copulation and oral copulation under color of authority.

Defense attorneys argued that many of the search warrants had legal errors and the evidence shouldn't be allowed at trial. During a hearing in July 2020, the attorneys asked the lead investigator why he didn't provide more evidence in his probable cause reports and why he left out certain information he'd gathered.

"I put in the facts," Tulare Sgt. Raymond Guerrero said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Former Visalia detectives plead guilty to falsify police reports