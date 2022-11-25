Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says

The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash.

Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash.

The Creekview volleyball team confirmed Alivia was a former standout for the team and just finished her freshman season at Bryan College in Tennessee.

“Alivia was loved by many and will be remembered for her kind, sweet, beautiful spirit,” the Creekview volleyball team posted on Facebook. “Chris was a devoted father to his two daughters and the love of Jennifer’s life.”

The crash sent Chris’ wife Jennifer and their youngest daughter Sydney to the hospital. Sydney is a junior volleyball player at Creekview.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Mynes family was traveling west on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies said a driver in a Ford F-150 was traveling east and crossed the center line. The truck collided with the Mynes’ SUV, killing Chris in the driver seat and Alivia in the back seat.

Deputies said the truck driver, a 24-year-old from Canton, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other cars were also involved in the crash, but no one was injured. The accident remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Mynes family.

