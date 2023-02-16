Former Volusia County teacher accused of sexual relationship with student, 40 women contact police

New details have emerged in the case against a former Volusia County teacher accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.

A detective in court testified in court Wednesday that more than 40 women have contacted Port Orange police after the news broke of Arin Hankerd’s arrest last week.

Police said the women issued concerns about Hankerd’s conduct while working for various Volusia County schools. Investigators said four were victims of sexual abuse, and all were introduced to him while he was a teacher.

Channel 9 uncovered documents from 2019 and 2020 that showed two Mainland High School students accused Hankerd of touching them appropriately.

Volusia County School District spokesperson Angel Gomez told Channel 9 that the district knew about these allegations.

“He was exonerated,” Gomez said.

In a release, Port Orange Police said Hankerd has worked at several different schools, including Father Lopez Catholic High School at one point in time.

But a post on the school’s Facebook page said the following:

“He did not coach or teach here at any time.

In January of 2020, Arin Hankerd was offered the Head Football Coach position at Father Lopez. Weeks later, the administration of Father Lopez rescinded the offer to Hankerd and re-opened the coaching search.”

Hankerd’s attorney said these additional complaints were just allegations, and there was not enough evidence to support them, but a judge found enough evidence to up Hankerd’s bond to $250,000.

“We don’t have the sufficient evidence to make a claim about that,” said Aaron Delgado, Hankerd’s defense attorney. “We don’t know who those people are. We don’t know the nature of their complaints.”

State attorneys said that over 400 screenshots document Hankerd’s relationship with the 15-year-old student. They said that includes nude pictures Hankerd sent to that student and inappropriate sexual conversations.

In court, state attorneys also showed surveillance video that captured where Hankered and the student would meet on school grounds, both in a gym storage closet and in portables, where detectives say Hankerd and the student would have inappropriate sexual contact.

The state argued that Hankerd did not stop his relationship with the 15-year-old even after school officials confronted him about rumors of their relationship.

Channel 9 reached out to the Volusia County School District again Wednesday.

The school district sent a statement saying it is working with law enforcement as the investigation into Hankerd continues.

