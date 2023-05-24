Former Volusia County teacher accused of another sexual relationship with student

A former Volusia County teacher is set to go before a judge.

Arin Hankerd was arrested Tuesday, accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenager.

He was also arrested for something similar back in February.

A detective said several people have come forward about Hankerd’s conduct.

Investigators said in court back in February at least 40 people reached out about Arin Hankerd’s conduct while he worked for Volusia County Schools.

A detective testified that at least four of the 40 are victims of additional sexual abuse.

A victim came forward and said she had a sexual encounter with Hankerd when she was 17 years old and a student at Mainland High School.

Hankered was originally arrested back in February, after investigators said he had a sexual relationship with an Atlantic High School student.

The student was just 15 years old, investigators said.

Channel 9 uncovered documents from 2019 and 2020 showing Hankerd was accused by two students at Mainland High School of touching them inappropriately.

