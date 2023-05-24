Former Volusia County teacher accused of inappropriate relationships with students denied bond

A former Volusia County teacher who is now accused of having inappropriate relationships with two students will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The judge denied bond for Arin Hankerd. The judge said there are no pre-trial release conditions that will protect the community after Hankerd was arrested for a second time.

Hankerd was out on bond after being arrested in February after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student.

Two victims have now accused Hankerd of having inappropriate sexual relationships while he was their teacher.

The judge granted the former Port Orange teacher bond in February, but with the additional charges, she said she no longer feels comfortable with him being released.

Hankerd was arrested by Ormond Beach police while out on bond on Tuesday after a second complaint was filed against him for engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old Mainland High School student back in 2019.

Following the second victim’s statement, the state attorney’s office filed a motion asking the judge to deny Hankerd’s bond.

Chanel 9 obtained documents from the state attorney’s office detailing the then 17-year-old’s relationship with Hankerd.

The motion says their communication started on social media, where the teenager and Hankerd regularly exchanged flirtatious messages.

Documents state Hankerd would also ask the student for photos.

Investigators say the teen eventually went to Hankerd’s home in Ormond Beach, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Hankerd’s new charges include unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a first-degree felony.

Court documents also show at least four more victims have come forward.

