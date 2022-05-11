Former VPD officer indicted on child porn charges

May 11—VALDOSTA — A former Valdosta police officer has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

The 31-year-old Hahira resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Macon April 12 on one count production of child pornography and one count possession of child pornography, according to a statement released earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment claims he enticed a minor to engage in sex acts which were filmed or photographed. In addition, the suspect is accused of possessing child sexual assault material of a child younger than the age of 12, federal authorities stated.

He is also charged under state laws for two counts of felony computer or electronic pornography and two counts of felony child molestation, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is being held without bond in the Lowndes County Jail, according to jail records.

He worked for the Valdosta Police Department from 2015-19, and worked with children as a police officer. He more recently worked with the Homerville Police Department.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.