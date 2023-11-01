Former Wagner mercenaries among new National Guard unit being formed at 10,000-tent camp in Zaporizhzhya Oblas

The composition of the groups will include terrorists from the now-defunct Wagner PMC and new recruits

Russian forces in Ukraine are in the process of forming new units within the Russian National Guard, known as Rossgvardiya, with the aim of conducting “counter-sabotage measures,” Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Nov. 1.

These newly formed units are being organized to operate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the NRC’s press service told residents.

Read also: Russian and Belarusian security services’ ‘false flag’ attack plan revealed by Ukraine’s NRC

A training camp designated for these prospective units is reportedly under development near Voronezh.

“The groups will consist of individuals affiliated with the now-defunct Wagner private military company, as well as newly recruited members. The tent camp is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 individuals,” stated the press service.

Read also: Russians confiscating abandoned Ukrainian homes in occupied territories

Local sources suggest that these new recruits, along with former members of the Wagner PMC, are scheduled to arrive for combat coordination and the formation of these fresh units after Nov. 3.

Previously, the NRC had reported instances of Russians enforcing mandatory mobilization of local residents in Zaporizhzhya Oblast after providing them with Russian passports.

Read also: Officials in occupied territories pressed to join ruling Russian party, Kyiv says

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine