Former Wagner police chief pleads guilty to DUI, opts to work as part-time officer

Mar. 16—WAGNER, S.D. — The former Wagner police chief was sentenced Tuesday to pay over $1,200 in fines as a final resolution to a January crash that resulted in a DUI charge.

On Jan. 22, a Douglas County deputy arrested Simonsen at a rural intersection, charging him with DUI and careless driving. Court documents indicate the deputy responded to a crash, but at some point believed Simonsen may have been intoxicated.

A ticket filed to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System shows a breathalyzer was administered to Simonsen, which registered a .128% blood alcohol concentration.

On Tuesday, Simonsen — a 30-year law enforcement veteran who had served as Wagner's chief of police since 2012 — pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was sentenced to pay $1,096.50 in Class 1 misdemeanor fines, $90 in court costs and a $50 DUI fee.

A careless driving charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed by prosecutors. A judge and prosecutor had both recused themselves from the case due to conflicts of interest.

In response to the Jan. 22 traffic stop, the Wagner City Council voted 5-1 at their regular meeting on Feb. 7 to demote Simonsen from chief to the rank of officer. The demotion came with a $1 per hour pay cut.

Wagner City Finance Officer Becky Brunsing confirmed on March 16 that Simonsen is no longer a full-time employee of the city, and would instead work as a "part-time, more casual" employee, filling in to help the police department as needed.

Simonsen's DUI conviction is the lone criminal charge on his record.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mitchell Republic does not report on all DUIs caes. However, because this incident involved a public official, the Mitchell Republic felt this case was necessary to report.