Former Wake leader aims to be ‘bridge’ after Durham pay chaos. Here’s what she’ll do.

Catty Moore was enjoying her retirement when Durham school leaders asked her to step in as the interim superintendent this week.

Moore is tasked with helping to help bring stability to Durham Public Schools in the aftermath of botched pay raises for employees that led to Pascal Mubenga’s resignation as superintendent and ongoing worker protests. Moore will bring 35 years of education experience, including five years as superintendent of the neighboring Wake County school system.

“This was not expected,” Moore said in an interview Friday with The News & Observer. “It wasn’t something I was seeking or thought was even going to happen. But I hope I can contribute and be a part of that bridge that needs to be built moving forward for the next superintendent.”

Moore’s first day on the job was a challenging one, because all Durham schools were closed Friday after the district’s entire transportation support staff called out sick. A total of 19 schools were previously closed on other days when teachers and other school employees called out sick.

Lili Wang, center, the parent of a Durham student, stands to applaud Durham Board of Education member Millicent Rogers who acknowledged the hardship that this crisis is having on families like hers, during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Staff Development Center in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

What led you to come out of retirement?

Moore retired as Wake’s superintendent in June. Under state law, retired school employees can come back after six months without impacting their retirement benefits.

She pointed to how it’s common practice for retired superintendents, principals and teachers to come back to support schools.

“There are plenty of interim roles that are available,” Moore said. “When there’s a need, I think that to have a pool of folks that are ready and willing to step in and be a bridge — in this case for the Durham Public School System as the board seeks another superintendent — that’s something that I’m happy to provide some support with.”

What attracted you to working in Durham?

Moore spent nearly her entire career in Wake County, serving first as a teacher before becoming superintendent in 2018.

“Durham is an area of the state that I’m pretty familiar with, having been right door at Wake for so many years,” Moore said. “We’ve exchanged staff over the years. We’ve had common priorities.

“I hope that because of that background, my work in Wake ... and my proximity over the years, I can provide the support that the board is looking for in the interim.”

What will you do to address the concerns of parents and staff?

Moore said she’ll build on the work that’s already begun to address the pay issue. The school board voted Thursday to fund the pay raises through February while continuing to see what can be done for the rest of the school year.

Durham Board of Education member Millicent Rogers speaks during their meeting on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Staff Development Center in Durham, N.C. Rogers, said that she had also gotten a text like many in the audience that the Durham Schools would be closed on Friday, February 9. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“I think for me it’s stepping into work that’s already in progress and helping provide leadership to staff in response to the board. And to staff helping within finance and other places trying to figure out options, as well as the staff that are directly impacted ... supporting the concerns that have been expressed,” Moore said.

“It’s really just ... trying to get in stride with what’s already going on.”

Moore said she’s hopeful that through strong communication and collaboration with groups such as the Durham Association of Educators that everyone can see their way to the other side of the problem.

How will this compare to being Wake superintendent?

Moore will be paid $25,000 per month, plus expenses, She now lives in Union County and may also receive weekly allotments of $610 for temporary lodging and $140 for traveling to Durham.

“I’m a bridge,” Moore said. “I’m not a solution to every issue. What I am doing is making sure that the good work that’s going on in the district continues. That issues that they are dealing with right now that are pressing have some leadership to help move forward in collaboration with the board and the community and staff. And to be prepared to leave the district ready for their next permanent superintendent.”

Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Catty Moore chats with the Leesville Road High School staff and students on June 13, 2023 before her retirement. Moore has been named interim superintendent of Durham Public Schools. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

What have you been doing since retiring?

The Durham job will be the first one that Moore has taken since retirement. She’s been spending time with her family in the Charlotte area and coming back to Raleigh to attend meetings as the newest member of the State Board of Education.

“I just really prioritized time with family, home, things that sometime take a back seat when you’re working all the time,” Moore said. “Obviously the work as a State Board member started in November, so that’s a time commitment as well.

“But it’s really just about adjusting to what retirement looks like. Everybody defines that differently depending on what your needs are and where you are.”

