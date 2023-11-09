Former Wall High School student dies after being struck by stray bullet in Nashville

The former Wall High School student that was shot by a stray bullet Tuesday in Nashville has died, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police announced Jillian Ludwig's death in a tweet Thursday morning, saying she passed away "during the night."

Ludwig, an 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville, Tennessee, was wounded Tuesday afternoon as she walked on a track in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park, according to Nashville Metropolitan Police.

Ludwig was a graduate of Wall High School, according to posts on her social media. She was also a musician who has played for New Jersey-based bands Arcadia and Good Morning Beautiful.

Ludwig was a freshman music business major, the university said in an email Tuesday to students and staff.

She was found on the ground at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by a passerby who notified police, according to the department. Ludwig was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was initially listed in extremely critical condition.

Police said a review of surveillance camera footage and witness information led to the identification of 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor as the suspected gunman. Taylor admitted to firing shots during an interview with detectives at police headquarters and claimed to have given the gun involved to another person, police said.

Taylor was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and is jailed in lieu of a $280,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering, Nashville Police said.

Metro Nashville Police are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office "concerning modified charges" against Taylor since Ludwig's passing, the department said in a tweet.

