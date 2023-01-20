Former Walmart employee opens fire in store, shooting worker, Indiana cops say

A gunman was shot and killed by officers after he opened fire inside a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville in southwestern Indiana, according to police. The gunman, according to media reports, was a 25-year-old former employee at the store.

At least one person was shot by the gunman, but police were unsure if there were other victims, Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said in a news briefing streamed by WEHT. Police later said the victim was a current Walmart worker, WFIE reported.

Officers quickly arrived, and the gunman is accused of shooting at them. The events took place “all throughout the store” because the gunman would move after shooting at the officers, Gray said.

“We have been trained that if there is an active threat, we go in,” Gray said in the news briefing. “We don’t pause, we don’t take time to try and figure out what’s going on. We go in and go where the shots are being fired.”

Multiple officers shot back at the suspect, who was eventually struck and killed, police said. He has been identified as Ronald Ray Mosley, police confirmed to WEVV early Friday morning.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Police did not state what type of gun Mosley had.

The condition of the female victim is unknown, but Officer Taylor Meriss told the Evansville Courier & Press that she “was able to talk when she was taken away from the scene.”

No officers were injured, according to Gray.

“The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time,” Walmart said in a statement to WFIE. “As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy. We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation.”

Evansville is located near the Indiana-Kentucky border, about 120 miles southwest of Louisville.

