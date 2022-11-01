Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case

The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend.

On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

>> Norcold plant closures to impact more than 300 employees

Stinebaugh was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

News Center 7 reported last year that Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 charges. He was investigated for his alleged dealings with family members and a business partner. State investigators said Stinebaugh used his position as mayor to enter into contracts with those family members and business partner.

He was also accused of having the city pay for a sewer line on a piece of property his private company was developing. Online court records show he was convicted on two charges connected to the sewer line.

Stinebaugh’s mayoral duties were previously suspended.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost previously called this case a “textbook example of public corruption.”