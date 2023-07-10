Former Warren police officer charged in beating at city jail

A former Warren police officer who authorities say punched a suspect in the city jail and slammed his head onto a floor last month is facing a federal civil rights violation.

Matthew James Rodriguez is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, a felony, in the June 13 assault, which was captured on video, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer terminated Rodriguez June 26, calling the assault on Jaquwan Smith “unjustified” after an internal investigation. He previously told the Free Press that Rodriguez's violations included using excessive force, conduct unbecoming officer and failure to have his body camera running.

A Warren police officer is being charged with a federal offense after assaulting an arrested suspect in the city jail booking area on June 13, 2023.

The federal complaint describes the assault and states that Warren Police's non-lethal use of force policy provides "that officers use only the minimum amount of force necessary to affect an arrest, overcome resistance, defend themselves or others, or to gain control. At no point prior to RODRIGUEZ's use of force did the VICTIM, who was already arrested, strike or attempt to strike RODRIGUEZ, or resist in any way. Therefore, there was no basis for any force to be used by RODRIGUEZ, and the force that was used was unreasonable."

The federal complaint states the victim was provided with medical care for swelling and bruising in the area to the right side of his nose, and that Rodriguez caused injury to the victim's face, including bleeding and swelling that was visible in photographs taken by Warren Police after the assault.

Dwyer said during a news conference June 20 that Smith did not request medical attention after the incident, but police sent him to the hospital to be evaluated.

Dwyer previously said he reviewed Rodriguez's personnel file and found at least two older instances of excessive force. He said there was prior discipline against Rodriguez, but he declined to comment on the details. Rodriguez and his representatives waived his right to an employment hearing June 23. He had been with Warren Police for more than 14 years.

Rodriguez, 48, of Southgate, also is facing two misdemeanor criminal charges in the assault of the 19-year-old Detroit man in 37th District Court in Warren. He is charged with assault/assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor, and public officer-willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor. A pretrial is set for Thursday in that court.

When the state charges were announced, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Rodriguez was not charged with a felony "since there was no injury at the time, it’s a simple assault. It’s assault and battery."

"The charges are based upon what we can prove," Lucido had said. "If we don’t have the injuries, we don’t have a felony charge.”

Smith was being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 bond on charges unrelated to the jail incident: armed robbery, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, breaking and entering a vehicle, a felony firearms offense and carrying a concealed weapon from a June 13 incident.

He filed a federal lawsuit seeking $50 million against Rodriguez, the city and two unnamed officers. Dwyer previously said that two officers who came into the booking area as Rodriguez attacked Smith tried to deescalate the situation and reported it to supervisors.

Dwyer said Smith was arrested just before 5 a.m. June 13, and the booking officer — Rodriguez — took custody of him a little over an hour later.

In video released June 20, Rodriguez is seated at a desk with a computer in the city lockup. Smith stands nearby, not handcuffed. Rodriguez gets up and walks over him. It appears words are exchanged, but there is no audio. Dwyer did not know what the men said to each other.

In the video, Rodriguez strikes Smith with his right hand, pushes him against a wall and takes him to the floor.

Within seconds, two other officers are seen entering the room. Rodriguez punches Smith and slams his head against the floor, the video footage shows.

Rodriguez picks up Smith, apparently by his hair or clothing, holds him and eventually walks him to a cell, pushing or even throwing him inside. The video shows Smith falling onto the floor, and Rodriguez shutting the cell door and walking away.

Dwyer said the two officers intervened in the incident, which happened in less than one minute, then reported it to supervisors that day. Police proactively launched an internal investigation and placed Rodriguez on leave less than two hours after supervisors were informed, Dwyer said.

He said Rodriguez was not wearing a body camera, which was a policy violation. Dwyer said one of the other officers reported saying "that's enough, that's enough" and tried to deescalate the situation.

Dwyer said no complaints with the department had been lodged in the matter, including from Smith. Last week, Dwyer said: "If it were not for the reporting and review of this incident, we may have never known about it."

Dwyer said Rodriguez had been assigned to the jail for several months, on and off, an assignment determined by seniority.

