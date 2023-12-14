Former Warrick Co. animal control supervisor arrested; health department leader fired

Indiana State Police troopers arrested Danielle Barnes, the former supervisor of the Warrick County Animal Control Department, at her home in Chandler on Wednesday after investigators accused Barnes of misappropriating public funds and possessing controlled veterinary drugs.

Barnes' arrest comes one day after the Warrick County Commission fired the head of its health department, Aaron Franz, citing "a need to change the direction, structure and leadership of that department."

Wednesday evening, the commission further discussed Franz's termination in a letter addressed to local media, stating it had learned the state police were "investigating actions taken by the animal control department while it was under the leadership of Mr. Franz."

According to the commissioners, the number of animals euthanized by the Warrick County Animal Control Department, as opposed to being rehomed, dramatically increased in recent months after the department severed ties with multiple non-profit organizations and volunteer groups.

Franz, who has not been arrested, oversaw the county's animal control department through his role as administrator of the health department.

State police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle announced Barnes' arrest Wednesday evening. State police detectives opened their investigation into Barnes, 55, on Tuesday after the Warrick County Prosecutor's Office contacted the agency, according to Ringle.

As of 5 p.m., online court records did not list details pertaining to Barnes' case, though Ringle claimed prosecutors intended to charge her with theft and possession of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.

State police personnel executed a search warrant at Barnes' home Wednesday afternoon.

"During the search of her residence, detectives discovered 25 vials of Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia (FVRCP)," Ringle wrote in a news release. "FVRCP is a vaccine used to protect kittens against three highly contagious and life-threatening feline diseases."

Ringle said detectives arrested Barnes "without incident" and took her to the Warrick County jail.

The state police news release did not elaborate on Barnes' alleged misappropriation of Warrick County Animal Control funds or detail which state criminal statute Barnes violated through her alleged possession of legend drugs.

Ringle described the investigation as "ongoing."

Commissioners assume new oversight role

Warrick County Commissioners Dan Saylor, Terry Phillippe and Robert Johnson wrote in an open letter Wednesday that they were "taking immediate steps to investigate and address what is being described as 'disarray' in the Warrick County Animal Control Department while it was operated under the Warrick Health Department."

As a first step, the commissioners said they had revoked the health department's authority to oversee animal control. Instead, the commissioners will oversee the Warrick County Animal Control Department.

"Second, the commissioners will actively support all organizations that support the animal population of Warrick County who encourage animal adoption over euthanasia," the commissioners wrote in the letter. "Today, the commissioners issued a directive that no further euthanasia of animals under the care and custody of Warrick animal control will be permitted without the commissioners' consent."

The letter did not disclose how many animals were euthanized while Franz acted as administrator of the health department or while Barnes supervised the county's animal control efforts.

Saylor, Phillippe and Johnson stated they would "immediately" begin a search to hire replacements for Franz and Barnes.

"The commissioners will continue to apprise the community regarding the ongoing situation at both the health department and the animal control department," the commissioners wrote.

