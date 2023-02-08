Former Washington County teacher's aide sentenced in assault on two special needs students

A former Washington County Public Schools teacher's aide received two years supervised probation — and a suspended prison sentence — on Tuesday for assaulting two special-needs children in school last spring.

Washington County District Court Judge Victoria J. Lobley also ordered Glenn Warren Reynolds, 59, of the Cavetown area, to perform 30 hours of community service within 90 days and to have no contact with children who are not family members during his probationary period.

Lobley suspended a three-year state prison sentence.

The judge told Reynolds she wanted her sentence to reflect the seriousness with which she held his actions, while acknowledging the collateral consequences that have already occurred.

Reynolds had already lost his job with the school system.

In November, he pleaded guilty to one of the two counts of second-degree assault involving one of the two children at Lincolnshire Elementary School in Halfway.

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Flores reminded the court that while Reynolds pleaded to one count, the plea agreement was that both victims be considered in the "entire package."

Both children are autistic and one of them is nonverbal, she said.

Both children are 7 years old, according to information presented during the November plea hearing.

Reynolds did not offer comment to the court before being sentenced.

His defense attorney, Andrea Cheeatow, said Reynolds had an apology letter for the parents that she would later submit to the court.

Cheeatow said Reynolds offers his deepest apologies to the family and there was no excuse for his behavior.

The sentencing was postponed to Tuesday to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation.

The judge told Reynolds that people who work with children are put in a position of trust; more so for someone who works with special needs children, and even more so for working with a nonverbal person with special needs. A nonverbal special needs child can't go home and say something happened at school, Lobley said.

That puts such a child "in one of the most vulnerable positions there can be," Lobley told Reynolds.

Lobley said there were at least two incidents with two children and she is hopeful this was an isolated period.

But Lobley also said she was concerned because the pre-sentencing investigation noted Reynolds had been suffering through a mental health situation with anxiety or an extreme amount of stress.

What happened between teacher's aide and two autistic students?

The separate incidents with Reynolds at Lincolnshire occurred on or about April 19 and 20 and involved Reynolds handling some issues in a special-needs classroom in a "harsh" manner, court records state.

Reynolds picked up the first child by the shirt and slammed him onto a chair and shoved the chair back into the desk, court records state. The student got back on the floor and was screaming and cussing at Reynolds. The child, who has autistic tendencies, often shouts curse words, court records state.

Reynolds then had the child between his legs on the floor and picked him up again. The student twisted himself around and "almost hit his head," documents state. The child did not suffer any injuries.

With the other child, Reynolds used his index finger to push on a pressure point on the child's collarbone area.

Reynolds told another paraprofessional that he found a way to make the student do his work by taking his index finger and putting it along the child's collarbone and pushing the area, court records state.

He said "it works every time," documents state.

The paraprofessional looked at the student and noticed he was "rubbing his shoulder," and had a "pained expression on his face."

Mother of assaulted student addresses court

The mother of the second child, who is the nonverbal child, told Lobley on Tuesday that she knew something was wrong but assumed it was an "autism day." Then she got the call from Child Protective Services about the incident with Reynolds and it "made sense."

The mother said Reynolds, as an adult, should know right versus wrong.

If he'd done that to a verbal kid, the child could go home and tell their parents, she said.

The mother said when she showed her child a picture of Reynolds, the boy started crying and said, "No, mommy, no."

His parents are looking into mental therapy for their son, the mother said. She said she had already started therapy, noting that she doesn't know what else wasn't seen or reported and that the situation has been "very difficult."

Flores said the other child's mother wanted to be at the sentencing, but didn't think she would be able to get to court in time after work.

Flores said Reynolds was stressed, overwhelmed, transferred from school to school, had depression and has had five psychotherapy sessions and the doctor says he's cured. She questioned whether five sessions was the "be all and end all."

The children could have lasting trauma, including nightmares, Flores said.

Whatever stresses Reynolds went through, there's never justification for what he did, Flores said.

Former educator already facing consequences

Cheeatow submitted letters to Lobley she said were from Reynolds' psychiatrist, his pastor and family members, including his wife.

Reynolds started working with children in educational systems in 1999 and will not be able to again, Cheeatow said.

He lost his position as a volunteer firefighter, one he'd had for 42 years, she said.

Cheeatow said Reynolds has already faced serious consequences and understands those will continue.

He was active in the community, volunteering with Reach of Washington County and serving as a Little League coach and with a vacation Bible school, Cheeatow said.

Cheeatow said Reynolds and his wife ask the court for "some mercy."

