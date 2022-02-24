Former Washington Federal vice president pleads guilty in massive embezzlement case

The former vice president of a now-shuttered Bridgeport bank pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive embezzlement scheme involving millions of dollars in bad loans that were hidden through a web of falsified records that made the bank’s books look legit.

James Crotty, 42, of Tinley Park, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a financial institution.

He is the highest-ranking officer to be convicted in the ongoing investigation into the 2017 collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which also ensnared former Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

[Most read] Fellow alderman on Patrick Daley Thompson conviction: He got the ‘royal screw job because of what his name is’ »

Crotty, who rose from branch manager to vice president of the century-old family-owned bank, admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he falsified records on the orders of bank President John Gembara to make it look like certain loans were solid when in fact they were given with no collateral or expectation of repayment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols said Crotty concealed the fact that the loans were not legitimate to make it appear that the bank’s loan committee was overseeing Gembara “when he was actually running the bank with unfettered discretion.”

Crotty faces up to five years in prison, however prosecutors have said that if he continues to cooperate they will push for a lesser term. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall did not immediately set a sentencing date.

At the center of the alleged fraud scheme was Robert Kowalski, a Chicago attorney and former bank customer, who was a large debtor of the bank when it was closed by regulators in December 2017 with about $66 million in bad loans.

A superseding indictment filed last year also charged William Mahon, a then-top official with the city’s Streets and Sanitation Department, with willfully filing false tax returns and failing to disclose a $130,000 personal loan he’d received directly from Gembara.

Story continues

Gembara, 56, who is referred to in the charges only as Individual A, took his own life in the Park Ridge home of Marek Matczuk, one of the bank’s biggest customers, less than two weeks before the bank’s closure, according to court documents.

Matczuk has also been charged as part of the conspiracy and has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Crotty’s guilty plea Thursday marked the latest conviction in the wide-ranging probe.

Last month, Alicia Mandujano, a former loan officer at the bank, admitted in a plea agreement that she falsified loan records on Gembara’s orders, including a $219,000 line of credit for Thompson, the 11th Ward alderman, that prosecutors said was never repaid.

Another former employee, loan processor Cathy Torres, has also pleaded guilty to helping Gembara embezzle funds from the bank.

Thompson, 52, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, was convicted last week of filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about the payments from Washington Federal.

Thompson later stepped down from the City Council seat he’d held since 2015. He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 6.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com