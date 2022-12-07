Former Waterbury credit union president pleads guilty to embezzling over $250,00 using fake accounts

The former president of a Waterbury credit union pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges on Wednesday after she reportedly stole over $250,000 from the bank using fake accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls was previously the president and chief executive officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union, located in Waterbury. Between September 2016 and when she was terminated in March 2021, she stole over $254,000 in credit union funds by accessing the credit union’s accounting to create fake bank accounts.

Kewalis pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a credit union officer or employee appearing before U.S. District Judge Janet Hall in New Haven. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for sentencing on March 1, 2023.