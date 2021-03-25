Former Watertown man charged with negligent homicide after Cayuga County accident

Mar. 25—AUBURN — A Watertown native is being accused of criminally negligent homicide after he was involved in a fatal crash that killed a man in Cayuga County in February.

Tristan Hope, 24, now of Auburn, was under the influence of a controlled substance when he was involved in the motor vehicle accident that killed a Weedsport man on Feb. 8, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a press release.

Mr. Hope, a 2014 graduate of Watertown High School, was charged by Cayuga County Sheriff's Department with a felony count of criminally negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance after a six-week investigation by the sheriff's department.

The investigation concluded that one contributing factor in the cause of the crash was the consumption of a controlled substance by Mr. Hope, according to the press release. Michael Maltese, 52, Weedsport, was killed in the crash on Route 31 in the town of Mentz.

Mr. Hope is being held at the Cayuga County Jail pending his arraignment.

The investigation was conducted with the cooperation of the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and assistance from the state police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and the Wallie Howard Jr. Center for Forensic Sciences in Syracuse.